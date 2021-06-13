Brazil wins, likes and scores at the start of the Copa América

MEXICO CITY

The Brazil’s team inaugurated the 2021 America’s Cup at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia with a brilliant display, beating his peer from Venezuela 3-0, which confirms him as the maximum candidate for the title of the continental competition of Conmebol.

The defender Marquinhos opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, after taking advantage of a rebound inside the area to overcome Graterol, Neymar extended the penalty difference in the 64th minute and Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’ closed the account in the 89th minute, chest and pleasure.

The ‘Vinotinto’, with eight players less due to covid and other casualties due to injuryHe defended himself as best he knew how, he gave the game to the ‘Canarinha’ and got a less bulky defeat than expected.

With this result, Brazil starts defending their title in South America on the right foot and is provisionally leader with three points in Group B, of which they are also part Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, While Venezuela starts its career as a colista with zero points.

