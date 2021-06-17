Brazil will test before a Peru in crisis

06/17/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

Brazil has plenty in South America. They are seven consecutive victories in official matches: six of six in the qualifying phase for Qatar 2022 and one more in the Copa América debut against Venezuela (3-0) in Group B. Tite He already warned that he would rehearse in the first phase of the tournament, without losing the essence of his spine.

And with an alternative team, Canarinha will face Peru (at 2:00 CEST this next morning) in a new version of what was the 2019 final, this time at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. Two years ago, the Brazilians won 3-1 and, in the group stage, beat the team led by the Argentine 5-0 Ricardo Gareca.

La Blanquirroja, who rested on the first day, has landed in Brazil with many doubts. He is the bottom of the South American Qualifiers and the atmosphere is not that of the best, after several internationals participated in what in Peru has been called “the Covid-19 & rdquor; in a permit given by Gareca, in Lima. One of the consequences is the punishment imposed on Cave, one of the players who can make a difference who was seen without a mask and doing his thing without social distancing.

Brazil will rest Marquinhos, Casemiro, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus. There will be rotation under sticks, where it could enter Ederson. Thiago silva will reappear after the injury in the Champions League final, Alex Sandro will return to the left side, and the double pivot would be formed by Fabinho Y Fred. Up Neymar would be accompanied by Everton Cebolinha (Benfica) and Gabigol, who made good use of the minutes that Tite he conceded against Vinotinto, scoring a goal with his chest.

“Peru, in the last game against Ecuador to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, played very strong with a middle block, but also took a step back to exploit the counterattacks. It is a new Peru, without Farfán, or Guerrero, or Aquino, neither Flores, nor Avincula … it has several rookie players and is in the process of being renovated “, explained Tite who is confident of maintaining the winning streak.

THE POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS

BRAZIL: Ederson; Danilo, Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred Everton Ribeiro; Everton Cebolinha, Neymar and Gabigol.

PERU: Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Luis Abram, Marcos López; Renato Tapia, Yotún, Sergio Peña; André Carrillo, Luis Ibérico and Lapadula.

Referee: Patricio Loustau (Argentina).

Stadium: Nilton Santos (Rio de Janeiro)

Schedule: At 02:00 CEST

The second day of group B is completed by Colombia – Venezuela that will be played this Thursday in Goiania (at 23:00 CEST), while Ecuador will rest.