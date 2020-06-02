Some 200 Brazilian athletes already classified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games or who can still qualify for next year’s Olympic event, will train in the coming months in Europe as a strategy to avoid COVID-19, with Brazil as the second country most affected in the world, prevents them from preparing at home.

The shipment of 200 athletes to European countries in a phased manner between July and December was announced by the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) as a strategy to guarantee them training safely in state-of-the-art facilities while Brazil continues to combat the pandemic.

While the majority of European countries have already begun to lift social distancing measures, Brazil, the second country in the world in number of infected, with more than half a million, and the fourth in number of victims, with almost 30 thousand, just waiting for the peak of the contagion curve next July.

So there is still no prospect of the return of sports practices.

The so-called Emergency Program to Support the Olympic System was also presented by the COB to the Olympic Confederations.

“The COB understands the peculiar moment that everyone is going through, with a direct impact on all social activities, including sport. For this reason, we fulfill our role of keeping the Olympic System healthy and offering our athletes the best training conditions and performance, with maximum security, “said the entity’s president, Paulo Wanderley Teixeira, quoted in the statement.

The project will benefit athletes of different modalities and will be financed by the COB, which will pay for the tickets, accommodation and food for the six months.

Portugal, one of the most successful countries in its strategy to contain the pandemic, will be the first destination country for Brazilian athletes and was chosen for being “at an advanced level of confrontation with COVID-19,” the Committee explained in a statement.

“We have a close relationship with the Portuguese Olympic Committee and we have already started negotiations to use Portugal as an acclimatization place for athletes who will play in the Paris Olympics in 2024,” explained the COB general manager, the Olympic judo champion in Barcelona 92 ​​Rogerio Sampaio

With the pandemic, he added, “we consider that using the Portuguese sports facilities will allow us to offer Brazilian athletes safe and high-level places to resume their activities,” added the former judoka.

The vice president of the COB, Marco Antonio La Porta, stated that the entity is concerned with the inactivity of the Brazilian Olympic athletes, who do not have training conditions due to the isolation measures imposed to combat the coronavirus.

“It is important that we work so that our athletes are on equal terms with their main adversaries,” said the Amazon director.

