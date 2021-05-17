Brazil will receive ingredients from China in the coming days to manufacture 25 million vaccines

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil will receive ingredients from China on Saturday and early next week to produce up to 25 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines AstraZeneca and Sinovac, officials from the Ministry of Health and the state of Sao Paulo said on Monday. Paul.

Rodrigo Cruz, executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, said that the biomedical center of Fiocruz will receive two batches of ingredients for 18 million vaccines from AstraZeneca on Saturday, while the governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, said that the biomedical institute Butantan del The state will receive ingredients for 7 million vaccines on May 26.

“The good news is that today I received confirmation that these two batches will be shipped on May 21. It is enough to produce approximately 18 million doses,” Cruz said at a congressional commission hearing on the COVID-crisis. 19.

Cruz stated that the two batches were to be shipped separately on May 21 and 28, and that they would arrive the next day.

“Good news! The arrival of the new batch with 4 thousand liters of supplies, capable of producing 7 million vaccines, is scheduled for May 26,” Doria tweeted.

Both Fiocruz and Butantan rely on ingredients from China to produce the two most common vaccines for COVID-19 used in Brazil.

Last week, Butantan halted production due to a lack of supplies from Chinese company Sinovac Biotech, while Fiocruz said production of AstraZeneca doses would stop this week until new supplies arrived.

Only 17% of the inhabitants of Brazil have received at least one dose of the vaccine and only 8% are fully immunized. The country ranks 30th in the world in terms of the first doses administered, according to a Reuters analysis.

