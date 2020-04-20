About to turn 77 in May, cancer doctor Drauzio Varella says he regrets having been optimistic about the new coronavirus. At the time when the first information about the virus in China began to emerge, in December last year, he says that, like many, he considered that it was a disease of low lethality, as the available data seemed to indicate. “I participated in that optimism and I blame myself for it today.”

Considered part of the risk group for covid-19 by the age group, the doctor, writer and communicator has lived an intense professional routine in recent weeks, even without leaving home. It reconciles the daily morning meetings of the newly created group “Todos pela Saúde”, which it includes as seven technicians working to direct a donation of R $ 1 billion made by Itaú Unibanco to fight the coronavirus, with the demands it receives as a doctor, answering questions and sending instructions about the disease.

Beating the advance of the pandemic in Brazil, he ponders, will require different strategies and obstacles than what was observed in countries in Europe and Asia. The main Brazilian peculiarity is the immense social inequality, which imposes very different living conditions for rich and poor, limiting the access of a large part of the population to practices that prevent contagion, such as washing hands, buying alcohol gel and practicing social isolation. .

There are 35 million Brazilians in the country without access to the drinking water network, according to data from the Data Brasil Institute of 2017. In 2018, before the coronavirus crisis, the number of Brazilians living below the extreme poverty line reached 13.5 million. , with less than R $ 145 per month.

It is this context that, in Varella’s forecast, will undoubtedly lead the country to a “national tragedy” during the pandemic.

“I think we are going to have a very large number of deaths, we are going to have an impact on the huge economy, a prolonged duration”, he predicts, highlighting that the historical naturalization of the country’s social ills will be the main determinant of such tragedy.

“Now we are going to pay the price for this social inequality that we have lived with for decades and decades, accepting it as something practically natural. Now comes the bill to pay. Because this is the first time that we are going to have the epidemic spreading on a large scale in a country of continental dimensions and with so much inequality “, he says, in an interview with BBC News Brasil, granted via teleconference.

In the pandemic, the threat of social inequality to all segments of society is more evident, in the doctor’s view. “As long as we have this spread in places unfit for human life, you don’t get rid of the virus. And it is this virus that threatens everyone, all the time,” says Varella, who predicts that the pandemic will also leave profound changes in society.

“I think suffering is a pressure for learning. We are all going to lose friends, many are going to lose family members, and that will teach us that it is not possible to live as we have lived here.”

A staunch supporter of social isolation, one of the only measures proven to be effective against the virus (in addition to frequent hand hygiene, for example), he warns of the possible dire consequences for critically ill patients who, due to a lack of infrastructure, may eventually be left unattended. through progressive breathing problems. “It’s not that you come home, suffer a little and pass. No, shortness of breath is the worst symptom there is. Because if you have pain, you take painkillers, you have a cough, there is a way to block it. Now you have shortness of breath it’s a horrible death. Horrible. “

Read the main parts of the interview:

BBC News Brasil – Currently there are at least two quarantine versions in Brazil. There are people who are at home, with the family, managing to make this home office, even having a moment of peace, of living with the family. And a lot of people who are either homeless, or in very crowded houses, without food, without money. How do you think this situation influences the Brazilian fight against coronavirus?

Drauzio Varella – We will know now. Now we are going to pay the price for this social inequality that we have lived with for decades and decades, accepting it as something practically natural. Now comes the bill to pay. Because it is the first time that we are going to have the epidemic spreading on a large scale in a country of continental dimensions and with so much inequality. In Europe, we are seeing the problems they are facing, but they are countries that have a relatively well organized social structure, it is easier that way.

Now we are having this beginning of an epidemic that happened among people who introduced the virus to the country, who came from abroad, from international trips, and brought the virus here. And then we are seeing what happens in cities that had a greater influx of these Brazilians who traveled. São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, Manaus too, we are having this first impact.

We will inevitably have the spread of this epidemic to the most disadvantaged social strata. This is how it is happening in New York today, where blacks are represented in much greater proportion in the deaths that happen in cities. We do not yet know what will happen when these 13 million Brazilians who live in precarious housing conditions and who are in poor health will also become infected. We do not know what will happen, we will now learn hard. I travel around the country a lot, I’ve recorded on the outskirts of almost all major Brazilian cities. And you enter these houses, it’s poverty on one level …

BBC News Brasil – Don’t you have hygiene conditions?

Varella – None. And you have a room where four adults and three, four children live. During the day that room is the dining room, at night the table goes to the corner and the mattresses come out of the wall and go to the floor, and people sleep there. You have no minimum separation conditions. They will say ‘stay at home, don’t go to the street’. How come these people don’t go out into the street?

And beyond what is a level of poverty, you see what is happening: in two, three days these people have nothing to eat. Because the fight is to go out and get to the supermarket and take something home, daily. Imagine the money you have, you can’t stand two, three days in isolation, because you won’t have anything to eat. And government aid, of course it is important, but it is difficult to organize as well. People also say ‘oh, but the money should have come’. Yeah, go and organize it to see how it is, it’s not easy.

BBC News Brasil – Some of the countries that had more problems with the disease had their peculiarities. For example, Italy had many elderly people. And the United States, the lack of a public health system. Do you think that these issues of inequality and poverty will be our main weaknesses?

Varella – I think it will be. I think it will be the great difficulty that Brazil will face. Because the virus is democratic, it affects anyone. So I said that we are going to pay the price of this whole social inequality because as long as there are people living in these conditions, becoming infected and transmitting the virus to each other, this virus will reach everyone, because people interconnect in one way or another. another, or divide community spaces in one way or another.

As long as we have this spread in places unfit for human life, as these are, you don’t get rid of the virus. And it is this virus that threatens everyone, all the time.

I honestly was once an optimist, you know? I think in the beginning we all went, the world was optimistic. And I participated in that optimism and I blame myself for it today. Because we received the news from China and that news was very occasional, and we had no idea what the epidemic was really like. This was during late December, when they reported the first cases, although the disease was already spreading there. Then in January, the news we had was of mortality. And the data they proclaimed was not so worrying.

BBC News Brasil – If there was much talk, then, of the low lethality …

Varella – Low lethality. I was discharged after the age of 80, which was around 15%. When the epidemic arrived in Italy, which is a democratic country, with free circulation of information, we saw it at the beginning of February, around the 12th, 15th of February.

Then we became aware of the seriousness of the problem. And you see that countries have not had time to organize themselves. The United States, with all the money they have, all the resources and everything, was taken by surprise.

BBC News Brasil – And do you think that this precariousness in which a very significant portion of the population lives – we are not talking about a niche – being a very old, historical condition, do you think this is circumventable? Or are we doomed to social tragedy?

Varella – You can do a lot, of course. And I think that the federal and state governments are moving towards that. When you feel the dimension of the problem, everyone is scared, everyone thinks they have to do something. I have seen movement in every corner, but the problem is that the transmission is very fast. I think there will be a national tragedy, I have no doubt about it. I think we are going to have a very large number of deaths, we are going to have a huge impact on the economy, we are going to have a prolonged duration.

You see that until today we have not been able to define how long we can relax. How much time? Two months? Three months? Six months? Nobody knows. Nobody dares to say because they have responsibility. We do not know. This is a new virus, there has never been a situation like this.

But ‘ah, the Spanish flu’. Don’t compare, these are different situations, the world was different a hundred years ago. We don’t know, we are learning now, seeing what is happening in different countries. But the reality that applies to one country is not valid for everyone.

BBC News Brasil – When you talk about many dead, of course you can’t make a projection, but when you think about this bad or probable scenario, what do you see?

Varella – Think about the disease. You get it with viruses, which spread very easily, this is proven worldwide. It starts and never stops. He has a phase that is very quiet, a little bit of a sore throat, an irritating little cough, the person loses his sense of smell, a low fever, nothing very important. This period lasts about five days, from five to ten days, more or less. And then you have a disagreement. There are people who recover, they had minimal symptoms, sometimes even absent, minimal.

After those five to ten days, you divide the infected into two groups: those who will recover, another week, will improve that tiredness, pass, get well. And there are those who develop shortness of breath. Those who develop shortness of breath are the ones who have coronavirus-associated pneumonia. This pneumonia has several pathophysiological explanations, but anyway: there are the patients who end up in hospitals. Those who are going to stop, some recover by receiving oxygen through masks. And there are those who go for progressive respiratory failure. These have to be intubated.

So why is isolation advocated? First, because it is the only measure of evidence that has reduced the number of people who go to hospitals. We say that [existe o risco de que] the health system collapses. People are used to this thing of going to the emergency room and it takes too long to answer, you are not attended at times, or you are poorly attended and come home.

Only now it’s a different situation. You only go to the hospital when you have shortness of breath. And this shortness of breath is progressive, you have to have the mechanical ventilation resources at your disposal. If you don’t have these resources, what will happen? It is not that you come home, suffer a little and pass. No, shortness of breath is the worst symptom there is. Because if you have pain, you take painkillers, you have a cough, there is a way to block it. Now having shortness of breath is a horrible death. Horrible.

When you hear doctors say in Italy that they have to decide which ones go to the ICU, who will have intubation or not, it means that the others die of shortness of breath. This is the real situation and that has to be put to the population. It is not that people will die. People with enormous suffering will die. That is why doctors defend: we will insure, so that people do not have to die like that, which is an unacceptable way.

BBC News Brasil – Isolation in Brazil also has some peculiarities. There are protests against isolation, even for fear of economic impact, there is noise in government messages, in which one says one thing and the other says another. Is our level of isolation worrying?

For Drauzio Varella, winning the advance of the pandemic in Brazil will require different strategies and obstacles than what was observed in European and Asian countries

Varella – In some places it is going well. Then we return to the social issue. You take who lives in a room with three, four children, how do you keep these children? You see the stilts, which are the worst places I have seen in Brazil, how you keep those children in a wooden shed, in the North or Northeast of the country, at a temperature that reaches 40 degrees, 45, 50 degrees during the day in there. How will people stay inside? Without treated water, many times, they fetch it by bucket in some places. And we say wash your hands, look at how you wash, do everything right. It is beautiful for those who have a sink at home.

BBC News Brasil – Since the beginning of the pandemic, representatives of favelas have been hitting the key that it is necessary to have a specific plan for favelas. And so far they complain that there was no measure directed at these locations. Do you think specific measures are necessary? ‘

Varella – I think so. There are initiatives, what there are not are initiatives that come from government agencies aimed at this audience. I have even more confidence in the organization they establish. You see Paraisópolis, in São Paulo, which is a wonderful example. They practically put an inspector or inspector in each block of the favela to do this monitoring. Society itself is able to articulate itself. What the authorities have to do is have directive plans, which point out what we want with that particular plan.

These people who say no, ‘we are going to make the children go back to school, young people who will not have a serious illness can move around in the city’. First, this has not been done anywhere in the world, this so-called vertical isolation: it separates the older, the fragile, and lets the younger go to work. It wasn’t done anywhere for some reason, was it? The whole of Europe, all developed countries, including the United States where the federal government initially opposed it, were eventually forced by circumstances to adopt isolation.

There is no proof that this isolation works, and it probably will not work at all, because you can be young but Brazilians are gregarious, live very close, you can catch the virus on the street and bring it to your home. At this point, what we know how to do is isolate. Then people say: there will be an economic crisis. The economic crisis is already established. when you have an epidemic like that, if you let people out, get infected on the street, at will, the economic crisis will happen in the same way. This is irreversible. We are going to have the crisis. What doctors defend, and many economists defend: the crisis we will face anyway. So we will try to reduce the number of patients to shorten the duration of the crisis.

BBC News Brasil – You mentioned this Itaú project, which caused a lot of buzz this week. What are you going to do, what is the focus of this R $ 1 billion?

Varella – This project is in its initial phase and running with all the hurry in the world because we don’t have time to spend making big plans, we have to adopt practical measures. We have been meeting every day, we have been divided into areas that we have been discussing all day, the executive part is played by Dr. Maurício Ceschin (ex-president of the National Health Agency).

We are focusing on some aspects: the first is the protection of health professionals. And this is not a corporate thing, on the contrary, because without health professionals we are unable to provide care to the population. If many become infected, we will not be able to replace them. A fundamental thing at the moment is that everyone wears a mask when they are on the street.

Masks are missing all over the world. We are focusing on a project achieving forms of national production by Brazilian companies in the largest number of masks possible. The government has money for this, the state departments have money, but they are unable to buy at this stage. We are looking to create a regulatory stock of ours and helping state departments to get masks for the lowest possible price.

The other way is to check what are the problems that we have at the moment in hospitals and state departments, creating crisis offices. As they are: first, in the health departments help to monitor the number of local cases and hospital resources. For example: you have something in hospital engineering that says the following: on average, each hospital you can increase the number of beds by 20% by simply relocating the hospital structure, without building anything. Without investing anything in facilities you can make this increase.

When we talk about R $ 1 billion, we say, it’s a lot of money. It would be a lot of money in our personal lives. But if you think that SUS invests R $ 240 billion a year, it is a great help, but it is not unlimited money either.

BBC News Brasil – SUS is a strong point in Brazil, we have a free health system. What would you say are the biggest bottlenecks?

Varella – It is inequality. SUS is the largest public health program in the world. Brazilians devalue SUS. When I see the English, who put that acronym NHS (National Health Service, free translation) everywhere, their NHS is a joke around SUS. He has money, a highly educated population, a country with 66 million inhabitants. I want to see you give free health care to 209 million in an unequal and poor country like ours. I want to see.

Imagine if at that moment we did not have SUS. So you have good health insurance, it gives you access to the best hospitals, great, you can rest assured. No, you can’t. Why? Because it may happen that the wonderful hospital to which you are entitled does not have a place for you. Look what is happening in the USA. Why are so many more blacks dying there than whites? Because black people are poorer. And they avoid going to the hospital because they know it could be the bankruptcy of the whole family. because there is no SUS. You will have to pay at least part of the care he will receive. And at the end he says good, am I going to die in the hospital and leave my family in debt? So he holds on, only going as a last resort, as a last resort.

SUS, in fact, is a perfect system. The problem, what was it, since always? Lack of resources. The federal government has been reducing its participation in SUS for years. Theoretically it would have to cover 50% of SUS expenses, the municipalities 25% and the State another 25%. The federal government has been decreasing and is now giving about 44%. And the municipalities, because the mayor is in contact with other mayors, are increasing investment in the SUS and do not have as many resources. We maintained the SUS with a problem of low financing and poor management.

Why did Brazil arrive in this situation? In the last ten years, we had 13 ministers of health. The average tenure in office was ten months, because the Ministry of Health was used as a political exchange, the party tal, to support the government, whether the Ministry of Health, gives for him. What do you do in ten months in a country this big? The ministry has a very good technical staff, with prepared people who are what has been handling this whole political issue. Now we have to get organized very quickly and that’s a problem.

BBC News Brasil – Is it worrying to change the minister at this point in the championship?

Varella – Of course it is. The Ministry [sob a gestão de Luiz Henrique Mandetta] has behaved very well, has obeyed the guidelines of the World Health Organization, has respected the measures that were taken in other countries with health systems much more organized than ours, such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France .

I think that at that time you take a minister who is doing a good job … Because he is not a minister, it is his team including. You take a team that is doing a job very well done, take it out for political reasons, it’s very hard.

BBC News Brasil – You are in the risk group, living in quarantine and working. How are you dealing with anxiety?

Varella – It is difficult because, since I realized that a tragedy was going to happen in Brazil, I already wake up in the morning with anguish, it is a permanent anguish. For the work in education, in health, that I have been doing for many years, I feel responsible, you know. As I don’t know, as if I were the Minister of Health. Seeing what I have to do, what we can do to help, in what way my work can be more useful for the people.

Then call me back on the Rio Negro, a region I know little about, which is São Gabriel da Cachoeira. ‘Ah, you do some messages for us, for the indigenous people to stay at home’, in the communities. I can’t say no, so I prepare the messages, it takes time. Things are coming from everywhere and I try to select to see where my performance can have the greatest impact. But this situation is very difficult.

I remember when the AIDS epidemic, that my generation lived up close. I was doing an internship at a hospital in New York and I realized that this was going to happen in Brazil. And I was very distressed as well.

I said this disease is going to spread throughout Brazil, at the time there was no medicine, nor was it known what the agent was, HIV had not yet been discovered. And I remember that I had the same feeling. But there was a problem there, because you had to attack sexual behavior. That’s okay, it’s very difficult too, but it was a specific point. Not here, it’s a virus that spreads through the air, it can reach everyone. I really can’t stay calm.

BBC News Brasil – Are you careful with your mental health? Any routine in that regard?

Varella – Look, for meditation I don’t have that wisdom (laughs). Because if I stop and meditate I will only think about the problems, where he is now, I am worried about Amapá, there is no structure, there is no ICU. Then it doesn’t work for me. What I try to do is study, follow what is happening well.

For the first time in my life, I think I stopped studying oncology, which is my specialty, and I’m just studying the epidemic. I sometimes read something about oncology, but I can’t keep my attention for long. I try to read a lot, I see everything that is being published in international magazines, which have now opened, you no longer need to be a subscriber to the magazine in everything that refers to the coronavirus.

And I try to stay calm about it, write a little bit in between. And act, the way I can interfere, isolated like that.

BBC News Brasil – Returning to the question of inequality with which we started the interview, do you think that with this problem evidenced in the quarantine, when the pandemic passes, do you think that, from the point of view of society, will something change? How will this influence society?

Varella – I think so, I think we will come out of this experience differently. I think suffering is a pressure for learning. We will all lose friends, many will lose family members, and this will teach us that it is not possible to live as we have until now.

You see, years ago, we decided to host the World Cup and the Olympics in Brazil. Beautiful, right. That is why we built these white elephants, which today are a problem for the state governments, which maintain them with difficulty. At the time we used to say, but this money has to go to health, education, there is no point in making stadiums. And what did they say? That we were part of the elite, that wanted to deny the joys of football to the poor. Very good. Now what are we taking these stadiums and turning them into? In hospitals.

This social irresponsibility that we have had for so many years is leading us to a very difficult situation right now, and that will leave an apprenticeship. First: SUS will never be the same, because we are now aware of its importance. How long have we been writing and saying that SUS is fundamental. I always quote a phrase from Gonzalo Vecina Neto (ex-president of Anvisa), who is a sanitarist very respected by all of us, that is; without SUS, it is chaos. Now imagine what it would be like if we didn’t have SUS?

It cannot be relegated to third, fourth place in government concerns. It has to have priority. Health has to be given priority because we will not be able to build a civilized country with this gap in access, where some have access to the best technology, the best doctors, the best hospitals, and others are relegated to what is possible to give them. And what is possible to give to them is not a big deal, because the investment is small and the management is precarious. I think we’re going to come out of this differently.

BBC News Brasil – Is there anything else you would like to address that I did not ask?

Varella – Look, I think that at that moment we have to give a great importance to masks. Children have to wear masks. because teaching children we will teach adults. Wasn’t that the case with the seat belt? The child got in the car, pulled on the seat belt and looked at the father: father, put the belt on. The father was embarrassed that the young son was telling him to put the belt on and started to use the belt It was like that with the cigarette too, wasn’t it? Teach the children that you can’t smoke, that you’re going to die, you’re going to have serious illnesses, the child came home ô father, you’re going to die, stop smoking, I don’t want to be without you. A strong stimulus, a child who says such a thing. The same thing has to be with the masks. We don’t have money, we can’t find a mask in the market, do it at home.

BBC News Brasil – And is it something that we will have to use for a long time?

Varella – Long time. Because this virus will be with us for a long time. Not with those characteristics that it is having now, promoting this absurd mortality, but it will take a long time to disappear from contact with humanity.

