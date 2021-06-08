Brazil will not require vaccination for the Copa América

BRASILIA.

The Brazilian Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, affirmed this Monday that the players of the 10 teams that will play the Copa América 2021 in Brazil are not required to be vaccinated, contrary to what his government originally asked for.

The question of the vaccine is not an imposition. Those who are vaccinated, the better. But there is not going to be an effort to vaccinate now. Even because the vaccine can cause a reaction, and that could compromise the competitive pace of the players, “he declared at a press conference in Brasilia.

If vaccination were required at this time, they would not have immunity from here to the start of the competition, “added the minister, who recalled that other competitions are held in Brazil without this requirement, such as the World Cup qualifiers, the South American Cup or the Libertadores Cup. .

The operational coordinator of the Copa América, André Pedrinelli, however, said that six of the 10 delegations that will play the tournament (made up of 65 people each) are already fully vaccinated and another two will finish being vaccinated before the start this Sunday of the competition, which will be held until July 10.

Queiroga detailed the health protocols to prevent the spread of the virus during the tournament, which the government of Jair Bolsonaro agreed to organize in replacement of Argentina (which saw its organization canceled due to the worsening of the pandemic), in a decision highly questioned by experts given the seriousness of the situation in Brazil, the second country with the most deaths from coronavirus (474 ​​thousand).

Among other measures, All the members of the delegations will pass the PCR test every 48 hours, they will stay in individual rooms and isolated floors in the concentration hotels and they will travel between the four host cities in chartered planes, in addition to having reduced mobility during their stay to avoid crowds.

