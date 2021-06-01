Brazil will host the Copa América

The America’s Cup 2021 it already has a new headquarters. CONMEBOL has announced this Monday that finally it will be Brazil who will host the great tournament, after Argentina and Colombia, which were to be the hosts in the beginning, resigned due to the pandemic generated by Covid-19.

«Copa América 2021 will be played in Brazil! Tournament start and end dates are confirmed. The venues and the fixture (calendar) will be informed by the CONMEBOL in the next few hours. The oldest national team tournament in the world will make the entire continent vibrate! “, Announced CONMEBOL on its social networks.

The organization congratulated itself after confirming that “the best football in the world will bring joy and passion to millions of South Americans.” “The CONMEBOL thanks President Jair Bolsonaro and his team, as well as the Brazilian Football Confederation for opening the doors of that country to what is today the safest sporting event in the world. South America will shine in Brazil with all its stars! ”, He concluded.

The announcement came hours after the America Cup run out of its two organizers, since Argentina recognized that it could not host matches either due to the health situation it is experiencing with the coronavirus.

The resignation of Argentina It came days after the other host who had been previously chosen, Colombia, also had to park its status as organizer due to the virus. The America Cup, already postponed in 2020 to this year, will finally begin on June 13 on Brazilian soil.