“Brazil will have to explain what made the Minister of Justice resign accusing the President of interfering in the work of the police,” said Drago Kos, head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) anti-corruption working group.

Sergio Moro’s dismissal (photo) is ‘extremely worrying’, says Drago Kos, head of the OECD anti-corruption working group

Photo: EPA / JOEDSON ALVES / BBC News Brasil

In an interview with BBC News Brasil by telephone, he described the dismissal of Sergio Moro, a former judge of Operation Lava Jato, as “extremely worrying”. Moro resigned during a statement on Friday morning, the 24th, in which he accused President Jair Bolsonaro of trying to interfere politically in the work of the Federal Police.

According to Moro, Bolsonaro wanted people with whom he had a personal relationship in command positions in the corporation and hoped to receive information from ongoing investigations. In a statement late Friday afternoon, Bolsonaro denied that he tried to influence the work of the Federal Police.

“Sergio Moro is a symbol in the fight against corruption, he is a fighter, known for doing work in adverse situations. This means that there must have been a very strong, very bad reason, for which he came to the conclusion that he did not I was better able to remain in the government, “said Kos, who has been in charge of the anti-corruption area at the agency since 2014, the same year that Operation Lava Jato began in Brazil. He is also a member of the International Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (IACAB).

Kos believes that, despite any excesses that may have been committed during the Lava Jato investigation and trial process, none of them negates the quality of the work done by prosecutors and judges who threw out a major corruption scandal involving political parties, contractors and the Petrobras.

“Moro’s work started a snowball that became so big, and he proved that it is possible to investigate and punish corruption even in very difficult situations, such as those we have in Latin America,” says the OECD leader.

‘Criminal conduct of the President’

Entry into the OECD is sought by the Bolsonaro government from the beginning, but now the fall of one of its main ministers may bring more difficulties

Photo: REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino / BBC News Brasil

Since the beginning of the Jair Bolsonaro government, Brazil has had one of its main objectives in international politics to obtain a seat in the OECD. To that end, it even negotiated the endorsement of that candidacy with the United States, making a series of concessions to the Trump administration to obtain it. American support for Brazil came in January.

However, in order to be accepted into the group of developed countries, the country needs to communicate its progress on issues such as health, education and the fight against corruption. For this reason, Brazil has sent periodic reports on progress and setbacks in this area. Kos and his team were also in Brazil in November, to check the situation on the spot.

“Ministers come and go, this is not a problem for us. But when the Minister of Justice accuses him of serious interference in his work to fight corruption, this is serious and that interests us. Brazil will have to explain what is happening, “says Kos, whose next meeting with Brazilian representatives will take place in June, remotely, because of the Covid-19 epidemic.

According to him, Moro’s statements cannot fall into the void and should be investigated. Under the Brazilian Constitution, the president can only be investigated with authorization from the Supreme Federal Court. If the investigation, conducted by the Attorney General’s Office, becomes a complaint, Congress will have to accept it in order to start an impeachment process. The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, has already requested authorization from the STF to investigate Bolsonaro.

“I hope that when the Minister of Justice resigns accusing the president of such serious conduct, there will be someone in Brazil who will investigate Judge Moro’s accusations. And if they are all true, the president should be held accountable for criminal conduct.”

For Kos, Moro’s departure may worsen the situation of political instability in Brazil, not only in the fight against corruption. He called the federal government’s measures to fight the coronavirus epidemic “hesitant”. The country already has more than 50,000 cases of the disease, with more than 3,000 deaths and, last week, Bolsonaro dismissed Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta.

“I believe that this will have very bad consequences for Brazil in general, and I hope that it will not further weaken the country in the midst of this pandemic. I hope that the situation does not get worse than it already is. I am very concerned.”

