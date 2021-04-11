Brazil will have a new Christ taller than the Christ the Redeemer of Rio de Janeiro

A religious association is building a statue of Jesus of Nazareth that It will be higher than the emblematic Christ the Redeemer of Corcovado, In janeiro river. This same week the arms and head of the new monument were installed.

“El Cristo Protector de Encantado is a union of ideas and efforts of families, Enchanted leaders, religious and businessmen seeking mark the strength of faith, devotion and gratitude of a people “, highlights the Friends of Christ Association on its Facebook page.

The statue is being built on a hill in the small town of Encantado, in Rio Grande do Sul, in southern Brazil. “With certainty it is a day of celebration, of devotion”, has pointed out the councilman of Encantado Gilson Conzatti.

The statue of Enchanted will be named that of Cristo Protector and will be 43 meters tall, including its pedestal, which will make it the third tallest statue of its kind in the world, only behind the Cristo de la Paz in Ciudad Victoria (Mexico) and Cristo Rey de Swiebodzin (Poland). It surpasses the Cristo de la Concordia in Cochabamba (Bolivia) and the Cristo Redentor in Rio de Janeiro.

The statue measures 36 meters hand in hand and you will have a internal elevator and a gazebo. Encantado has 22,000 inhabitants and is located 144 kilometers from Porto Alegre, the state capital.

The construction budget is 2 million reais (295,000 euros) has been financed with donations and without public money, according to the Friends of Christ Association, made up of volunteers.