SAO PAULO (.) – Brazil, a net wheat importer, will buy more grain than ever because the global COVID-19 pandemic has whetted appetite for bread and other products made with flour, a government agency official said Tuesday. Conab food supply and agricultural statistics.

Brazil is starting to plant its 2020 wheat and last year’s production was low due to frost and drought that caused crop losses in some regions, Thomé Guth, manager of agro-industrial products at Conab, told ..

Based on revised demand estimates from Brazilian flour millers association Abitrigo, Conab now projects the country’s 2020 final wheat stocks of 170,000 tonnes, the lowest in history, Guth said.

At the same time, wheat imports from Brazil, mainly from neighboring Argentina, are expected to reach the previously unseen level of 7.3 million tonnes in 2020, 100,000 tonnes more than expected last month, according to Conab data. .

Brazil depends on imports for 60% of domestic wheat consumption and in April imported a monthly record of 747,800 tons, compared to 619,000 tons in the same month of 2019, according to Conab.

The demand for wheat increased because Brazilian families are in social isolation to protect themselves against the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which stimulates the consumption of pasta, cakes and breads that can be easily prepared and eaten at home.

In April, Abitrigo said that Brazilian millers would turn to wheat suppliers outside Argentina to avoid shortages during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazilian millers are also pressing the government to lift sanitary restrictions on Russian wheat, and to remove a 10% import tariff on wheat from outside the South American trade bloc Mercosur, including Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

