From January to December 2019, Brazil lost about 1,361,000 hectares (13,610 km²) of virgin tropical forest – a third of what was lost worldwide, according to a report by Global Forest Watch, an organization that maintains an online platform global forest monitoring.

Losses of virgin forest accounted for by the report can, in many cases, be degradation, the starting point of a deforestation process

Primary, or virgin, forests are those that are in their original state – unaffected, or affected as little as possible, by human action. As they are older, they have more species diversity, store more carbon and are considered essential in combating climate change.

In 2019, according to the new report by Global Forest Watch, the world lost 3.8 million hectares of primary tropical forests – an area almost the size of Switzerland, or the equivalent of a football field every 6 seconds.

In Brazil, 95% of the loss occurred in the Amazon, according to the platform organization, which uses data from satellite monitoring done by the University of Maryland, in the United States, in partnership with Google, Nasa and the United States Geological Survey . Global Forest Watch analysts pointed out, as main reasons for the loss, deforestation by human action (pasture creation, land speculation) and fires.

Second and third, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia saw small reductions in the area of ​​virgin forest that they lost last year.

And Bolivia came in fourth on the list because of the fires that devastated areas of high biodiversity in the country in August 2019.

Fires were ‘symptom’ of deforestation

Virgin tropical forests – which often have very old species of trees, which store more carbon – may, according to experts, take hundreds of years to recover. That is if they are left untouched after deforestation or degradation processes – resulting from climatic events, such as droughts, or from human action, such as fires and logging – that can gradually leave the forest more vulnerable and unable to function.

However, unlike Bolivia, fires in Brazil in 2019 did not make a major contribution to the loss of virgin forest, according to Global Forest Watch analyst Mikaela Weisse.

“Most of the fires we saw in Brazil last year did not happen in virgin forests, but in areas that were already deforested and that farmers were preparing for pasture and agriculture,” he told BBC News Brasil.

According to the agency, the fires that drew the world’s attention since August 2019, “seem to have been a symptom of the loss of primary forests, rather than a direct cause”.

“In the Amazon, only 20% of the fires we observed occurred in forests that were still virgin, 30% occurred in areas where forest loss had already occurred and the other 50% occurred in areas that no longer had forests or where the forest was secondary (in recovery process). “

Brazilian losses signal an expansion of deforestation frontiers, which are in line with what scientists in Brazil are also observing, especially close to conservation areas and indigenous territories.

“Since 2013 we have seen an increase in the pace of the opening of the virgin forest. And in recent years, especially, this has accelerated,” the remote sensing expert Cláudio Almeida, coordinator of the Amazon monitoring program at the National Institute of Space Research (Inpe).

“But there was also a change. Back in the 80s, the guy would pass the chain, cut down the trees and that’s it. In the last 10 years he will be degrading the area. He starts taking wood in one year, burns a little in another. Only in the end makes a shallow cut and, finally, burns everything. “

In the second half of 2019, according to Almeida, a data cross made by INPE analysts showed that among the ten municipalities with the highest number of fires, nine also had the highest number of deforestation alerts recorded in the Deter system.

“This shows that there is a strong relationship between one and the other. The fire was the end point of the deforestation process. In the dry period, the person cuts down the area, it dries up and in August, September, that biomass is burned.”

Measurement differences

Global Forest Watch’s monitoring of primary forest loss detects disturbances in stretches of forest larger than 0.09 hectares (0.0009 km²), with vegetation from 5 meters high, with causes ranging from selective logging down to the low fire.

There is no differentiation between deforestation processes, which is how the clear cut of a stretch of forest is considered, and degradation.

For this reason, the figures released by the agency tend to be different from the data obtained by the Prodes system, from Inpe, in Brazil.

Both measurements, however, can be considered important, and even complementary, according to Cláudio Almeida, from Inpe.

“Prodes is a very accurate system, but it only measures the end of the process, the total deforestation of a stretch of primary forest. Throughout this process there are several stages of degradation. While there is some type of forest cover, Prodes does not catch it”, explains.

This means that, in many cases, the loss of virgin forest pointed out by Global Forest Watch is still the beginning of a process of deforestation that the Brazilian system will only account for later.

Prodes detects, by satellite images, areas larger than 6.25 hectares (0.0625 km²) in which clear-cut deforestation occurred. The data are recorded between July of one year and August of the following year. Global Forest Watch, on the other hand, accounts for the loss of forests between January and December of a given year.

One of these differences between the two systems can be seen in the 2016 and 2017 data. Global Forest Watch records a record loss of virgin forests in Brazil, caused mainly by large-scale fires.

“In this case, however, they were low-lying fire, which burns under trees and is often less visible to satellites. And they were more related to the drought caused by El Niño in 2015, one of the worst on record. And they caused degradation in the forests, “botanist Jos Barlow, a professor at the University of Lancaster in the United Kingdom and a researcher at the Sustainable Amazon Network (RAS), told BBC News Brazil.

Prodes also shows an increase in deforestation in these years, but not such a big peak. In part, because of the difference in the analyzed period and also because not all those stretches of virgin forest that suffered fires ended up being completely deforested.

Deforestation continues to increase

Prodes data show that, between August 2018 and July 2019, Brazil lost 1.01 million hectares (10.1 thousand km²) of Amazonia, the highest volume in the last 11 years.

There are still no consolidated figures for the following period, but the Deforestation Detection System in the Legal Amazon in Real Time (Deter), which issues deforestation alerts and guides inspection actions, shows that between August 2019 and March 2020 , 507 thousand hectares (5,000 km²) were deforested – almost double the same period last year.

Environmentalists attribute the increase to the policies of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has said on some occasions that activities such as agriculture and mining, including in protected areas and indigenous territories, could lift the region out of poverty.

In response to criticism inside and outside the country after the fires in 2019, Bolsonaro authorized the sending of the Armed Forces to fight forest fires in the region, and created the Amazon Council, coordinated by the vice president, general Hamilton Mourão.

Preliminary data from Inpe show that deforestation continued to grow in the first half of 2020

However, a recent government decree was criticized for putting the reins of inspection and fighting deforestation in the hands of the Armed Forces – taking them away from Ibama, which became subordinate to the military.

“Sending the Army seems counterintuitive if you are failing to fund the environmental agencies that have done the job well for so many years. Sending the Army seems like a short-term measure to impact the international media, but it does not seem like something that will solve the problem of degradation and deforestation in the Amazon “, says Jos Barlow, from Lancaster University.

The government announced that, until May 21, “26 people were arrested for environmental crimes and other crimes during the Army’s actions, and that fines in the amount of R $ 8.7 million were imposed”. In addition, chainsaws, tractors, trucks and boats were seized.

The Army, however, ruled out destroying the seized equipment, which critics say was a signal that the government would not be really willing to fight illegal activities.

According to agronomist André Guimarães, executive director of the Institute for Environmental Research in the Amazon (IPAM), the data indicate that this year’s deforestation will surpass that of the previous year, even with government actions.

“Last year the government started to act in October, at the end of the deforestation cycle. This year, it seems that it started to act earlier, we will see if it will have worked,” he told BBC News Brasil.

“Last year, due to the commotion with the fires, there was some command and control action that helped to lower the deforestation rate in October and November. But you need to create the conditions to encourage those who want to produce sustainably. Army in the forest helps, but it’s not enough. ”

The report questioned the vice-presidency about plans for the development of the region and criticisms of inspection actions, but received no response.

