Brazil vs. Venezuela: lineups, schedule and where to see the opening of the Copa América

This Sunday, June 13, the curtain will be raised on one of the America Cup most forced in history. Brazil, again as host, will face Venezuela in Brasilia to begin his defense of the title he won two years ago at the Maracana Stadium.

There are no secrets in Brazil, Tite confirmed his team 24 hours before and they will arrive oiled after winning 6 of 6 games at the start of the South American Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

While Venezuela will appear at the Mané Garrincha stadium with 13 casualties due to Covid-19 and as many due to injury. 15 players had to travel from Venezuela due to the emergency presented.

Colombia and Ecuador will also play this Sunday in the other match of Group A.

Probable lineups

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Éder Militao, Renan Lodi; Csemiro, Fred; Richarlison, Lucas Paquetá, Neymar; Gabriel Jesus. DT: Tite

Venezuela: Joel Graterol; Alexander González, Nahuel Ferraresi, Adrián Martínez, Luis Mago, Yohan Cumana; Cristian Cásseres Jr., Junior Moreno, José Martínez; Jefferson Savarino and Fernando Aristeguieta. DT: José Peseiro.

Hours: 5:00 PM Eastern.

How to watch the game depending on your country

United States: UniMás, TUDN, fubo Tv

Argentina: Public TV, TyC Sports, TyC Max, DirecTV Sports

Brazil: SporTV, Rede Globo, Rede Bandeirantes

Bolivia: Bolivia TV, Tigo Sports +, DirecTV Sports

Chile: Channel 13, TVN, VTR Cable Televisión, DirecTV Sports

Colombia: Caracol Televisión, RCN Televisión, Win Sports, DirecTV Sports

Ecuador: Gama TV, TC Television, DirecTV Sports

Mexico: Televisa, TV Azteca, TD

Paraguay: Telefuturo, Tigo Sports, Tigo Max, DirecTV Sports

Peru: América Televisión, DirecTV Sports

Uruguay: Teledoce, Tenfield, DirecTV Sports

Venezuela: ICV, TLT DirecTV Sports (Simple TV)