Brazil vs. Venezuela: lineups, schedule and where to see the opening of the Copa América

This Sunday, June 13, the curtain will be raised on one of the America Cup most forced in history. Brazil, again as host, will face Venezuela in Brasilia to begin his defense of the title he won two years ago at the Maracana Stadium.
There are no secrets in Brazil, Tite confirmed his team 24 hours before and they will arrive oiled after winning 6 of 6 games at the start of the South American Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
While Venezuela will appear at the Mané Garrincha stadium with 13 casualties due to Covid-19 and as many due to injury. 15 players had to travel from Venezuela due to the emergency presented.
Colombia and Ecuador will also play this Sunday in the other match of Group A.
Probable lineups
Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Éder Militao, Renan Lodi; Csemiro, Fred; Richarlison, Lucas Paquetá, Neymar; Gabriel Jesus. DT: Tite
Venezuela: Joel Graterol; Alexander González, Nahuel Ferraresi, Adrián Martínez, Luis Mago, Yohan Cumana; Cristian Cásseres Jr., Junior Moreno, José Martínez; Jefferson Savarino and Fernando Aristeguieta. DT: José Peseiro.
Hours: 5:00 PM Eastern.
How to watch the game depending on your country
United States: UniMás, TUDN, fubo Tv
Argentina: Public TV, TyC Sports, TyC Max, DirecTV Sports
Brazil: SporTV, Rede Globo, Rede Bandeirantes
Bolivia: Bolivia TV, Tigo Sports +, DirecTV Sports
Chile: Channel 13, TVN, VTR Cable Televisión, DirecTV Sports
Colombia: Caracol Televisión, RCN Televisión, Win Sports, DirecTV Sports
Ecuador: Gama TV, TC Television, DirecTV Sports
Mexico: Televisa, TV Azteca, TD
Paraguay: Telefuturo, Tigo Sports, Tigo Max, DirecTV Sports
Peru: América Televisión, DirecTV Sports
Uruguay: Teledoce, Tenfield, DirecTV Sports
Venezuela: ICV, TLT DirecTV Sports (Simple TV)