Brazil vs Venezuela: Lineups for the opening match of the Copa América

This Sunday, the America Cup starts its activity with the match between Brazil Y Venezuela at the National Stadium of Brasilia. A tournament in which it has been full of controversy due to the decisions made by the Conmebol.

The team led by Tite comes from getting two victories in the qualifying rounds towards the World Cup. Despite the fact that the squad analyzed the possibility of not playing the tournament, in the end, the players decided to protest from the pitch.

Lineups of the Brazilian National Team: Alisson, Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Lodi, Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta, Richarlison, Neymar and Gabriel Jesús.

On the other hand, Venezuela failed to win its last two World Cup qualifying matches; However, they hope to play a good role in the tournament despite the Covid problems they have had in recent days, placing their hopes in what Josef Martínez does.

Lineups of the Venezuelan National Team: Graterol, Montero, La Mantía, Aristeguieta, Martínez, Mago, González, Csseres Jr, Cumana and Martínez.