Brazil vs Peru: Tite warns his players before the Copa América semifinals

The Brazilian coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi “Tite”, affirmed this Sunday that his team will not leave confident in the semifinals of the Copa América against Peru, because both have the same objective: “to reach the final.”

In the press conference prior to the match to be played this Monday, Tite downplayed the 4-0 that his team attacked to Peru in the group stage and even more so to the victory of Canarinha against the same rival in the final of the tournament in 2019.

“They are different games, at different times, with different situations” and with “very high levels of demand”, so it is necessary “to play better than them to achieve our goal, which is the same goal of Peru,” he said.

Tite refused to reveal the substitute for Gabriel Jesús, who will not be in the semifinal due to the expulsion he suffered in the previous match, for a kick to the face of Chilean Eugenio Mena.

“I basically want a balanced team,” he said.

Tite’s assistant, Cleber Xavier, who accompanied him at the press conference, delved into the virtues of the team led by Argentine Ricardo Gareca and recalled that the 4-0 win in the group stage only took place in the second weather.

Xavier considered that Peru has evolved a lot and also pointed out that matches between two rivals who “know each other so much” are always “difficult.”

According to Xavier, the Peruvians may suffer the absence of André Carrillo, sent off in the quarterfinals, but he said that Brazil cannot be trusted, because Gareca has Gianluca Lapadula, whom he referred to as “a new reference, who attacks a lot and does many goals “.

As in the case of Peru, Tite’s assistant highlighted the renewal process experienced by the other teams that have reached the semifinals of the Copa América: Argentina and Colombia.

“The South American teams are evolving. Argentina has new names. Colombia is playing great games.” said Xavier, who clarified that Brazil does not yet think about the final of the tournament.

The same was made clear by midfielder Fred, present at the same press conference: “We are not even thinking about the final. If we are thinking about the final and not about tomorrow’s game, they may surprise us,” he declared.

Regarding the match with Peru, Fred acknowledged that Brazil can “have a certain favoritism for playing at home” and for the previous result, but warned that Canarinha cannot be trusted.

“Peru is going to come very motivated” and “we have to be prepared,” said Fred, who said he believed that, for the players of the Gareca team, it will be “the game of their lives”, due to the possibility of reaching a final of the Copa América for the second time in a row.

The match will be played this Monday at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, and the winner will face Argentina or Colombia in the final, who will play the other semifinal on Tuesday.

