Brazil vs Peru: Schedule, where to watch and probable line-up of the Copa América match

The Copa América activity continues this Thursday, June 17, with the meeting between the Brazil National Team and the Peru National Team at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, for the match on day 2 of Group A, which you can enjoy through from Sky Sports at 7:00 pm.

The Verde Amarelha team, led by “Tite”, started on the right foot in the Copa América after defeating Venezuela 3-0, which placed it as the leader of Group A on goal difference.

For its part, the Peruvian National Team, led by Ricardo Gareca, will play its first match in the competition, seeking to start on the right foot against one of the favorites.

Peru vs Brazil by Tite ▶ ️5 games: 1 win and 4 losses. 4 goals for and 14 against. Peru 0-2 Brazil (2016) Qualifiers

Peru 0-5 Brazil (2019) Copa America

Brazil 3-1 Peru (2019) Copa America

Brazil 0-1 Peru (2019) Friendly

Peru 2-4 Brazil (2020) Qualifiers . pic.twitter.com/pfixjlyANR – José Miguel Vértiz (@JoseMVertiz) June 16, 2021

Possible alignments of Brazil vs Peru

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Luis Abram, Marcos López, Renato Tapioa, Yoshimar Yotún, Sergio Peña, André Carrillo, Luis Iberico and Gianluca Lapadula.

Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Lodi, Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta, Richarlison, Neymar and Gabriel Jesús.

