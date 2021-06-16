Brazil vs Peru: lineups, schedules and where to watch the game

The final of the America Cup 2019 this Thursday at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will seek his second victory against Peru by Ricardo Gareca. It will be the premiere of the red stripe in the 2021 edition of the continental tournament after resting on the first date.

Brazil comes from beating Venezuela 3-0 in Brasilia with goals from Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa. A duel in which they did not step on the accelerator before a Vinotinto decimated by having at least 17 casualties and mostly by Covid-19. A win against Peru will qualify them for the next phase.

Meanwhile, the Peruvians will debut without regulars like Paolo Guerrero, Luis Advíncula and Raúl Ruidíaz. And the time came for strikers like Gianluca Lapadula and Santiago Ormeño, who were not born in Peru, but were entitled to nationalization and chose to represent the country.

Probable lineups:

Brazil: Alisson Becker; Danilo, Éder Militao, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi; Lucas Paquetá, Casemiro, Fred; Richarlison, Roberto Firmino and Neymar. DT: Tite

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Luis Abram, Marcos López; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún; Sergio Peña, André Carrillo, Luis Iberico; Gianluca Lapadula. DT: Ricardo Gareca.

This is how Peru did against Tite’s Brazil

5 games: 1 win and 4 losses. 4 goals for and 14 against.

Peru 0-2 Brazil (2016) | Playoffs

Peru 0-5 Brazil (2019) | America Cup

Brazil 3-1 Peru (2019) | America’s Cup (final)

Brazil 0-1 Peru (2019) | Friendly

Peru 2-4 Brazil (2020) | Playoffs

Schedules to watch the game and the channels

United States | 8:00 pm (east) | Telemundo Deportes, Fox Sports, Fox Sports 1, TUDN and UniMás

Brazil | 9:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports, O’Globo

Peru | 7:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports and América TV

Colombia | 7:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports

Ecuador | 7:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports

Chile | 9:00 pm | DIRECTV, Channel 13, TNT Sports

Argentina | 9:00 pm | DIRECTV, Public TV, TyC Sports

Uruguay | 9:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports, VTV

Venezuela | 8:00 pm | ICV and DIRECTV Sports

