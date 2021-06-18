Brazil vs Peru: Lineups for the Copa América J2 match

The activity of Day 2 of the Copa América 2021 continues this Thursday, June 17, with the visit of the Peruvian National Team to the Brazil National Team, at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, in a match corresponding to Group A.

La Verdeamarelha, directed by “Tite”, has just debuted with the right foot in the Copa América, after beating the Venezuelan National Team 3-0, a result that left it as group leader.

For its part, the Peruvian National Team, led by Ricardo Gareca, and where Santiago Ormeño is, rested on the first day and will make his debut this afternoon, seeking to score points against the favorite for the title.

The lineups of Brazil vs Peru in the Copa América 2021

Brazil: Ederson, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Éder Militao, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Fred, Gabriel Jesus, Everton, Gabriel Barbosa, Neymar.

Peru: Pedro Gallese, Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Luis Abram, Marcos López, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, André Carrillo, Sergio Peña, Christian Cueva, Gianluca Lapadula.

