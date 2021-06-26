Brazil vs Ecuador: Schedule, probable lineups and where to watch the Copa América match

The Selection of Brazil and Ecuador will be measured in the match corresponding to day 5 of the Copa América on the field of the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium this Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. The game will be broadcast on the Sky Sports signal.

The Brazilian National Team has won its three matches that it has played in this Copa América and with defeats against Venezuela, Peru and has just defeated a struggling Colombia to which it had to overcome, placing itself at the top of the group with full of victories and 9 units, so one more victory will secure them in that position.

For its part, the Ecuadorian team has not won in this contest adding two points from two draws and a victory, so against Brazil, which is undefeated and playing football very well, it will seek its first victory to stay alive in the tournament. .

According to the history, Brazil is a wide favorite to beat Ecuador, not only because of the moment of both teams in the tournament, but because the antecedents put Canarinha as a broad candidate to win the match, adding a total of 12 victories, 2 draws and no victory for Ecuador in the Copa América.

