Brazil vs Ecuador: result, goals, details and figure in Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | National teams

The Brazilian National Team beat Ecuador (2-0), with scores by Richarlison and Neymar, and secured first place in the South American Qualifying, whatever happens on the following day. The canarinha reached 15 points, in five dates, where she has scored 14 goals and has received just two. His next outing will be against Paraguay.

In the first half, Gustavo Alfaro’s team got it cheap. Brazil, accustomed to wearing down its rivals from the start, found an Ecuadorian cast that installed it as far from its goal as possible. With their technical wealth, the Brazilians gradually managed to get closer to where they wanted: the last quarter of the court. That they could not go ahead in the first 45 minutes was all the responsibility of Alexander Domínguez, who drowned out a couple of goal shouts.

The first scare that Ecuador passed occurred at 20 minutes. Domínguez, Vélez goalkeeper, began to become important. Later, in a center that had poison, Neymar wanted to surprise the goalkeeper.

One of the clearest actions in the first half occurred after a pass from Richarlison to Gabriel Barbosa, who defined from below and found a good response from the ‘Tri’ goalkeeper. At 42 minutes, the same ‘Gabigol’, defined in an extraordinary way Danilo’s pass, but the action was invalidated by out of place.

For the complement, Brazil did not go out to speculate and forced Ecuador to go to the bottom. The ‘canarinha’ pressed and Ecuador defended itself ‘with its nails’. About 52 minutes, Casemiro played it with Richarlison; the Everton striker felt Angelo Preciado’s mark on top, dived after a slight brush and claimed a penalty. There was nothing for the referee.

The minute 64 passed when Brazil got the first. It all started with a ball from Lucas Paqueta, who after Neymar passed to Richarlison, ended up at the bottom of the piolas. Zapatazo by the first post of Domínguez. The Everton striker celebrated his 8th goal in the Brazil jersey.

With the annotation, the auriverde hurricane was over. ‘Gabigol’ was close to extending the account at 72 ‘, but fortunately for the Ecuadorians the ball passed astray. Two minutes later, Brazil had another chance that could end in a goal. Richarlison took the goalkeeper out and put a cross for Gabriel, who did not manage to splice well.

At the end of the game, at 82 ‘, Neymar and Richarlison got together again, this time to look for Alex Sandro in a center, which Xavier Arreaga appeared to send to the corner.

What could not prevent the ‘Tri’ was the goal of Neymar, who converted from a penalty, after an action that had to review the VAR. The Brazilian ’10’ made a mistake in the execution and the goalkeeper stopped it. However, the story would be different, after the referee decided to repeat the penalty because Domínguez went ahead. ‘Ney’ did not hesitate to take advantage of that second opportunity and made it 2-0 at Beira-Rio.