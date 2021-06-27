Brazil vs. Ecuador: lineups, schedules and where to see it

David vs. Goliath chapter 1,000 in South American football, this time Ecuador will have to do the epic and try to beat a Brazilian team that remains undefeated and wants to finish the Group Stage of the America Cup without losing a single point.

Brazil, led by Neymar, will come to this duel with three wins and only one goal received. They beat Venezuela 3-0, Peru 4-0 and Colombia 2-1 amid much controversy. Now they want to advance to the quarterfinals perfectly.

Ecuador could only rescue two draws against Venezuela and Peru with the same score: 2-2. In both he started up on the scoreboard and they were tied in duels fought. Against Colombia they fell 0-1 in the debut of the Copa América.

They must win to qualify, a draw would leave it linking a victory by several goals for Peru against Venezuela. They depend on themselves, but against the best team on the continent.

Probable lineups

Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Eder Militão, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro; Fabinho and Fred; Neymar, Éverton Ribeiro, Éverton Sousa Soares and Richarlison. DT: Tite.

Ecuador: Pedro Ortiz; Angelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Piero Hincapié and Pervis Estupiñán; Alan Franco, Jhegson Méndez, Moisés Caicedo, Ayrton Preciado; Damián Díaz and Leonardo Campana. DT: Gustavo Alfaro.

History of Brazil vs. Ecuador

33 games played

Brazil won 27 times

Ecuador won two games

Tied four times

Last antecedent: Brazil 2 – 0 Ecuadir (4/6/21), seventh date of the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

Schedules and how to watch the game

United States: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports, TUDN USA, Univision, FOX Network, fuboTV and FOX Deportes

Ecuador: 4:00 p.m. on DIRECTV Sports and TC Teleivisión

Brazil: 6:00 p.m. by SBT

Argentina: 6:00 p.m. on DIRECTV Sports

Uruguay: 6:00 p.m. on DirecTV Sports and Teledoce

Bolivia: 5:00 p.m. by Tigo Sports

Chile: 5:00 p.m. on DIRECTV Sports and TNT Sports Stadium

Colombia: 4:00 p.m. on DIRECTV Sports, Win Sports + and Caracol TV

Mexico: 4:00 p.m. on SKY Sports and Fanatiz

Peru: 16:00 on DIRECTV Sports

Venezuela: DIRECTV Sports (Simple TV)

