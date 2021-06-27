Brazil vs. Ecuador: lineups, schedules and where to see it

David vs. Goliath chapter 1,000 in South American football, this time Ecuador will have to do the epic and try to beat a Brazilian team that remains undefeated and wants to finish the Group Stage of the America Cup without losing a single point.
Brazil, led by Neymar, will come to this duel with three wins and only one goal received. They beat Venezuela 3-0, Peru 4-0 and Colombia 2-1 amid much controversy. Now they want to advance to the quarterfinals perfectly.
Ecuador could only rescue two draws against Venezuela and Peru with the same score: 2-2. In both he started up on the scoreboard and they were tied in duels fought. Against Colombia they fell 0-1 in the debut of the Copa América.
They must win to qualify, a draw would leave it linking a victory by several goals for Peru against Venezuela. They depend on themselves, but against the best team on the continent.
Probable lineups
Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Eder Militão, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro; Fabinho and Fred; Neymar, Éverton Ribeiro, Éverton Sousa Soares and Richarlison. DT: Tite.
Ecuador: Pedro Ortiz; Angelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Piero Hincapié and Pervis Estupiñán; Alan Franco, Jhegson Méndez, Moisés Caicedo, Ayrton Preciado; Damián Díaz and Leonardo Campana. DT: Gustavo Alfaro.
History of Brazil vs. Ecuador
33 games played
Brazil won 27 times
Ecuador won two games
Tied four times
Last antecedent: Brazil 2 – 0 Ecuadir (4/6/21), seventh date of the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.
Schedules and how to watch the game
United States: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports, TUDN USA, Univision, FOX Network, fuboTV and FOX Deportes
Ecuador: 4:00 p.m. on DIRECTV Sports and TC Teleivisión
Brazil: 6:00 p.m. by SBT
Argentina: 6:00 p.m. on DIRECTV Sports
Uruguay: 6:00 p.m. on DirecTV Sports and Teledoce
Bolivia: 5:00 p.m. by Tigo Sports
Chile: 5:00 p.m. on DIRECTV Sports and TNT Sports Stadium
Colombia: 4:00 p.m. on DIRECTV Sports, Win Sports + and Caracol TV
Mexico: 4:00 p.m. on SKY Sports and Fanatiz
Peru: 16:00 on DIRECTV Sports
Venezuela: DIRECTV Sports (Simple TV)
