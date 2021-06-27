Brazil vs Ecuador: Lineups for the Copa América J5 match

The Brazil’s selection is measured against the squad of Ecuador in the match corresponding to matchday 5 of the Copa América on the pitch of the Estadio Estadio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico Teixeira this Sunday, with the aim, above all, of the hosts, to establish themselves in the leadership of group B.

Brazil comes to this match with full victories after achieving three wins in their three previous matches in the competition against Venezuela, Peru and has just beaten a struggling Colombia to which they had to come back, placing themselves at the top of the group with 9 units.

Also read: In the Shakira style, Norma Palafox delights her fans with daring dance at the Exatlon

For its part, the whole of Ecuador has not won in this contest adding two points from two draws and one defeat, so against Brazil, they will have to get the breed.

According to the history, Brazil is a wide favorite to beat Ecuador, not only because of the moment of both teams in the tournament, but because the antecedents put Canarinha as a broad candidate to win the match, adding a total of 12 victories, 2 draws and no victory for Ecuador in the Copa América.

ALIGNMENTS OF THE MATCH BETWEEN BRAZIL VS ECUADOR

Brazil: Alisson (P), Emerson, Marquinhos, Militao, Lodi, Everton, Paquetá, Douglas Luiz, Firmino, Gabriel Jesús.

Ecuador: Galíndez (P), Preciado, Arboleda, Hincapié, Palacios, Caicedo, Méndez, Estupiñan, Franco, Preciado, Valencia (C).

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content