Brazil vs Ecuador: history, hourly forecast Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | National teams

The curtain of the return of the Playoffs they will lower it Brazil vs. Ecuador, in a duel that promises for the level that both have been showing, in addition to being in the main lot that is in the race to stay with the quotas towards Qatar. Difficult game for both sides, as expressed by Tite and Alfaro is translating into them being leaders with a perfect score, 12 out of 12 and in the case of the tricolor, nine points in the four games played.

And it is that for Ecuador it will not be an easy task to get some point from Brazilians at home. The record is in favor of the ‘canarinha’ because in 24 matches, there have been 18 wins in favor of the ‘verdeamarelha’ with four draws and only two victories for Ecuador, both in Quito, which occurred in the qualifying rounds of 2002 and 2006.

The complete history is 32 games, with 26 victories for Brazil, four draws and two victories for Ecuador.

In the last qualifiers, on the way to Russia 2018, they were six of six for Brazil, getting a 0 to 3 in Quito and 2 to 0 in Porto Alegre, which will repeat as the venue for this Friday’s match, at the Beira Rio stadium.

The preparation of Alfaro’s team has contemplated development from the tactical point of view, as well as activities to release the group for the double day. In addition, they will carry out a single training session in Brazilian territory. The presence of players such as Pervis Estupiñán, from Villarreal, Robert Arboleda from Sao Paulo, Carlos Gruezo from Augsburg from Germany and Moises Caicedo from Brighton stands out.

On the sides of Tite’s team, they will be able to count their entire payroll, with the exception of Thiago Silva, who was injured in the Champions League final, but is part of the delegation that has been working for several days at the Comary Farm. However, in the novelties that can be presented in the eleventh, they would be those of Alisson, Alex Sandro and the inclusion of Gabriel Barbosa, instead of Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino.

Probable lineups:. Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Éder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paquetá; Neymar, Richarlison and Gabigol (or Gabriel Jesus). Coach: Tite.

Ecuador: Alexander Domínguez; Ángelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupiñán; Carlos Gruezo, Moisés Caicedo, Christian Noboa, Ángel Mena; Enner Valencia and Michael Estrada. Coach: Gustavo Alfaro