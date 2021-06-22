Brazil vs Colombia: Schedule, where to see and probable line-ups of the Copa América match

The activity of Day four of the Copa América 2021 continues on Wednesday, June 23, with the meeting between the Brazil’s selection and the Selection of Colombia, at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium; in a duel that you can enjoy at 7:00 pm through Sky Sports.

The Brazilian team, led by “Tite”, comes from resting on date three and arrives as the leader of Group B, after winning their first two games, against the teams of Venezuela and Peru, so they will seek to maintain the lead against the coffee growers .

For its part, the Colombian National Team is the only one, together with Venezuela, that has played three games and has just lost to Peru on the last date, placing itself second in the group with four units.

This is Group B! Date 4:

Ecuador vs. Peru

Brazil vs. Colombia Date 5:

Venezuela vs. Peru

Probable lineups of Brazil vs Colombia

Brazil: Ederson, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Éder Militao, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Fred, Gabriel Jesus, Everton, Gabriel Barbosa, Neymar.

Colombia: Ospina, Medina, Mina, Sánchez, Tesillo, Pérez, Barrios, Cuadrado, Cardona, Zapata, Borja.

