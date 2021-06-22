Brazil vs. Colombia: lineups, schedules and where to watch the game

Colombia wants to close the Group Phase of the America Cup with a good result against the hosts Brazil, a team that arrives undefeated and with a football without cracks. The challenge for the team led by Reinaldo Rueda is enormous.

It has four points from a victory against Ecuador and a draw against Venezuela. The defeat against Peru raised doubts in the group, but the coach has a clear objective.

“Everything will go through efficiency against the rival goal. Dangerous occasions are being generated, but they are not materializing. The team has improved many factors and concepts. It remains to regain confidence in front of the rival goal, that anxiety must be reduced when defining. We have great scorers, ”Rueda said about the things they have to do to beat Brazil.

While Brazil arrives rested and with an overwhelming pace. He won his six qualifying matches and also the two he has played in the Copa América: 3-0 against Venezuela and 4-0 against Peru.

They are already classified and some rotations are expected in the starting 11. However, the substitute team also shows individual quality to get Colombia into trouble.

Probable lineups

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Eder Militão, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred; Neymar, Éverton Ribeiro, Éverton Sousa; Gabriel Barbosa. DT: Tite

Colombia: David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sánchez, William Tesillo; Wilmar Barrios, Sebastián Pérez, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Edwin Cardona; Miguel Borja and Duván Zapata. DT: Reinaldo Rueda

How to watch it

United States: United States: 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET | Telemundo Deportes, Fox Sports, TUDN, Fox Sports 1 and UniMás.

Colombia: 7:00 pm | Caracol, RCN, Win + and Directv Sports.

Hours in other countries:

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 20 hours

Brazil: 9:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.