Brazil vs Colombia: Lineups for the J4 match of the Copa América 2021

The Copa América 2021 activity continues with the duel between the Brazilian National Team and the Colombian National Team, corresponding to Day 4 of Group B, to be played at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium.

The Brazilian National Team, led by “Tite”, arrives undefeated after winning their first two games against Venezuela and Peru, so they will seek to ensure their pass to the next round as group winners.

For its part, the Colombian National Team comes second in the group, after achieving a victory against Ecuador, drawing with Venezuela and falling against Peru, so it must add if it wants to advance in the top positions.

# CopaAmerica2021 ⌚️FINAL! Peru and Ecuador tied 2-2 (Lapadula-Carrillo / Tapia ec-Ayrton Preciado) and this is Group B: 1⃣ Brazil 6 (2 PJ / + 7)

2⃣ Colombia 4 (3/0)

3⃣ Peru 4 (3 / -3)

4⃣ Ecuador 2 (3 / -1)

5⃣ Venezuela 2 (3 / -3) pic.twitter.com/IiXVM6HTv5 – VarskySports (@VarskySports) June 23, 2021

The alignments of Brazil vs Colombia of the Copa América 2021

Brazil: Weverton; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Everton Ribeiro; Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar.

Colombia: D. Ospina, D. Muñoz, Y. Mina, D. Sánchez, W. Tesillo, W. Barrios, M. Uribe, J. Cuadrado, L. Díaz, D. Zapata, R. Borré.

