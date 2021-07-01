Brazil vs Chile: Schedule, probable lineups and where to watch the 2021 Copa América match

The National Team of Brazil and Chile meet at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, in the quarterfinals of the America’s Cup 2021, scheduled this Friday at 7:00 p.m. in Mexico City, in transmission by the signal of SKY Sports.

The team commanded by coach Tite, comes to this meeting after passing the group stage in the first position of its sector, after adding 3 victories and a draw against Ecuador on the last day.

For its part, Martín Lasarte’s team entered the second round of this competition in the fourth position of their group, after falling against Paraguay, drawing with Argentina and Uruguay and defeating Bolivia.

Brazil comes out as the favorite in this match after being the home of the tournament, in addition to being the team that played the best in the group stage, but Chile will seek to surprise and take advantage of the losses of Militao, Léo Ortiz and Renan Lodi, fundamental pieces of the Tite’s approach.

Lineups of the match between Brazil vs Chile:

Brazil: Ederson (P), Danilo, T. Silvai, Emerson, A. Sandro, Gabriel Jesus, Fabinho, Fred, Everton, Gabriel and Neymar Jr.

Chili: C. Bravo (P), F. Sierralta, G. Medel, G. Maripán, M. Isla, E. Pulgar, C. Aránguiz, E. Mena, A. Vidal, E. Vargas and B. Brereton.

