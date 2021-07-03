Brazil vs Chile: Official lineups of the Copa América quarterfinal match

The Brazil’s selection and of chili They face this afternoon in the match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Copa América on the field of the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium this Friday at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, to define the second classified to the semifinals of the tournament.

The Brazilian National Team, led by Tite, comes to this Copa América quarter-final match after passing the group stage in the first position of its sector, after adding 3 victories and a draw against Ecuador on the last day.

For its part, the Chilean National Team, led by Martín Lasarte, entered the second round of this competition in the fourth position of its group, after falling against Paraguay, drawing with Argentina and Uruguay and defeating Bolivia.

Brazil comes out as the favorite in this match after being the home of the tournament, in addition to being the team that played the best in the group stage, but Chile will seek to surprise and take advantage of the losses of Militao, Léo Ortiz and Renan Lodi, fundamental pieces of the Tite’s approach.

QUARTER-FINAL ALIGNMENTS BETWEEN BRAZIL VS CHILE

Brazil: Ederson (P), Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Fred, Casemiro, Lodi, Gabriel Jesús, Richarlison, Firmino, Neymar.

Chili: Bravo (P), Mena, Isla, Sierralta, Vidal, Sánchez, Vargas, Pulgar, Medel, Vegas, Aránguiz.

