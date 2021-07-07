Brazil vs Argentina when and where the final will be played

After their victory over the Colombian National Team in the semifinals, the Argentine National Team became the second finalist and will face the Brazilian National Team, which eliminated Peru, in the grand final of the Copa América 2021 on Saturday 10 July at 7:00 pm.

The Brazilian National Team became the first finalist in the Copa América, after qualifying as first in Group B and eliminating Chile in the quarterfinals and Peru in the semifinals, both matches by a 1-0 scoreline with a goal from Lucas Paquetá.

For its part, the Argentine team managed to reach the grand final after advancing as first place in Group A, then eliminating Ecuador in the quarterfinals and Colombia in the semifinals on penalties.

Brazil vs Argentina Match Data Brazil and Argentina have met 33 times in America’s Cups, with a balance of 10 wins for Verdeamarela, 8 draws and 15 wins for Albiceleste. Brazil is in search of the double championship, after winning the 2019 edition Brazil defeated Argentina on the last two occasions in which they met in the final (2004 and 2007) Argentina’s last title in the Copa América was in 1993 against Mexico

