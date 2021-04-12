Brazil to have news on digital currencies soon: head of central bank

BRASILIA, Apr 12 (Reuters) – Brazil’s central bank is making progress on plans to digitize its currency, the real, and should have news on the matter soon, bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday.

In an online debate organized by the Bank of Spain, Campos Neto said that central banks around the world should deepen their discussions on digital currencies, which have common characteristics in several countries.

“We are making great progress in the digital currency process and we should have news soon,” Campos Neto said, without giving further details.

Among the issues yet to be determined are whether a digital real will generate interest and what type of technology will be adopted, Campos Neto said.

Although the domestic use of electronic payments has exploded and mobile device and communications technology has improved recently, the real remains essentially a physical currency.

The central bank created a study group in August last year to weigh the potential benefits and impact of issuing the real in digital form.

The study assesses risks related to cyber security, data protection and regulatory compliance issues, and assesses how a digital currency will affect financial inclusion and stability and the conduct of monetary and economic policies.

