Brazil to exceed 2021 spending limit by $ 5.5 billion: institute

BRASILIA, March 29 (Reuters) – Brazil’s government is on track to break its most important budget rule this year, the so-called “spending ceiling,” by some 31.9 billion reais ($ 5.5 billion), the institute said on Monday. Independent Prosecutor (IFI).

The government and many economists warn that preserving the cap, which limits growth in public spending to the inflation rate of the previous year, is key to showing Brazil’s commitment to reducing its budget deficit and record public debt.

Otherwise, Brazil faces a spiral of rising interest rates and inflation, exchange rate weakness, investment depletion and the economy falling into recession, they say.

But the IFI, a bipartisan Senate office aimed at transparency in government accounts, said its baseline analysis of the 2021 budget recently approved by Congress shows that mandatory spending will exceed the limit by 31.9 billion reais.

“This simulation indicates that to preserve the ceiling, discretionary spending over the course of the year will have to be cut by 31.9 billion reais,” the IFI said in its report, adding that discretionary spending this year should be capped at 107.2 billion reais. reais instead of 139.1 billion reais.

About 95% of Brazil’s annual federal budget of about 1.5 trillion reais is explained by mandatory expenses, such as salaries and public sector operations, which leaves very little room for maneuver.

Fiscal fears have weighed heavily on Brazilian markets. The real is one of the worst performing currencies in the world, falling 10% against the dollar this year, and interest rate spreads and risk premiums have risen dramatically, in some cases to record levels.

In a testimony before Congress last week, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes criticized the accuracy of the forecasts of the IFI and its executive director, Felipe Salto.

(1 dollar = 5.79 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)