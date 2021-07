Argentina and Brazil meet in the final of the Copa América 2021 that takes place at the Maracanã stadium

Argentina and Brazil They face each other at dawn from Saturday to Sunday in the final of the Copa América 2021 that takes place at the Maracanã stadium. Leo Messi looks for his first title with the shirt of the Albiceleste team. Neymar commands Brazil, which is the favorite to win the final.