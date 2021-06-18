Brazil thrashes Peru without disheveled

06/18/2021 at 4:13 AM CEST

Brazil is already the solo leader of Group B of the Copa América. He defeated Peru with a striking 4-0, in the second win in two games, and took advantage of Colombia’s draw with Venezuela (0-0) to reaffirm his favoritism to finish as the first of his key.

BRA

Brazil

Ederson; Danilo (Emerson Royal, 83 ‘), Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro (Renan Lodi, 76’); Fabinho, Fred, Everton Cebolinha (Everton Cebolinha, 45 ‘); Gabriel Jesus (Firmino, 71 ‘), Neymar Jr. and Gabigol (Richarlison, 45’)

Peru

Gallese; Corzo, Christian Ramos, Abram, Marcos López; Wall; Yontún (Arias, 73 ‘), Carrillo, Cuellar (Tavara, 73’), Peña (Ibérico, 66 ‘); Lapadula (Valera, 66 ‘)

Referee

Patricio Loustau (Argentina). TA Gabriel Jesus (58 ‘) / Christian Ramos (22’).

Goals

1-0, Alex Sandro (11 ‘); 2-0, Neymar Jr. (67 ‘); 3-0, Everton Ribeiro (88 ‘); 4-0, Richarlison (92 ‘).

Incidents

Second day of Group B. Match played behind closed doors due to the sanitary restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic at the Nilton Santos stadium (Rio de Janeiro).

The Seleçao de Tite has the measure taken to the continent. The gaucho coach allowed himself the luxury of introducing six changes in relation to the team that beat Venezuela (3-0) and met all the objectives that were set. He oxygenated the headlines, added a new victory without suffering major setbacks and motivated the locker room.

Brazil is much more of a team than Peru. He gave himself ten minutes for scoring, but when he first hit the accelerator it dialed with some ease. Neymar opened for Everton Cebolinha, one of the novelties of the night, which served from the left, at the far post, Gabriel Jesus, who is more an assistant than a scorer, went to the center where the side appeared by surprise Alex Sandro to beat Gallese.

Side B of the Seleçao, with Fred and Fabinho in the double pivot, it is true that it was not exciting. Neither do the titular theorists. Brazil has long since spurned plasticity to embrace more pragmatic tactical concepts. Thus, Tite has eight consecutive victories: six in the qualifying phase for Qatar and two out of two in the Copa América, with an unquestionable balance of 7 goals in favor and none against.

The meeting, in many of its minutes, was a struggle without much objectivity played slowly on a horrible, high and unsafe grass that was raised by bundles. Messi and his selector, Lionel scaloni They had warned of the unfortunate state of the playing field, in which Argentina tied the early morning from Monday to Tuesday against Chile (1-1). And, this time, the new victims were the hosts.

Brazil was letting go. He lived in a calm way, neutralizing the possible incursions of the Blanquirroja, but lost the battle of possession of the ball. Y Tite already moved the bench at half-time, with Richarlison, for an unpublished Gabigol, Y Everton Ribeiro by his Benfica namesake. La Canarinha was looking for a more baseball midfield.

BRAZILIAN IMPROVEMENT

La Canarinha gained more body and control of the situation. Nap is over. In the 58th minute, he could have ended the contest with a penalty of Wall to Neymar that the referee undid when he saw the VAR screen.

On the 10th, which was playing a discreet game, it was stung. He received in the front of the back area, he took advantage of Bouquets He floated it, turned, and shot across. It was the second goal of Ney in the tournament, allowing him to unseat Ronaldo and to be the second top scorer in Canarinha’s history, with 68 goals, behind Pele.

The party was finished. A 20-minute epilogue began in which Brazil attacked harder and scored two goals. His improvement in the second half was significant. And finally, Emerson Royal had his chance, after watching from the bench the last two qualifying games for Qatar and the debut in the America’s Cup.

Peru lowered its arms in the final stretch. In a team play, Everton Ribeiro he placed the 3-0 and, in the discount, Richarlison closed the win. Brazil rests the next day and only returns to the scene at dawn from Wednesday to Thursday against Colombia, in a duel between the two candidates to finish leaders of the group.