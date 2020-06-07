MADRID, Jun 7 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Federal Public Ministry has opened an extrajudicial procedure to investigate the delays and omissions in the dissemination of data on the new coronavirus, which have allowed for a drastic reduction in the number of deaths and infections in official statistics.

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro has reported a change in the “methodology” that has allowed the death toll to be reduced from more than 1,000 to 904 in 24 hours despite the clear upward trend in the country’s curve. For this reason, the Federal Public Ministry has asked the Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, “what was the urgency” and the “technical reason” for the review, to which he must respond within 72 hours.

Prosecutors thus look for signs of illegal acts for possible breach of the Access to Information Law, which requires transparency to public administrations and possible crimes of administrative omission or impropriety, reports the newspaper ‘Estadao’.

In parallel, the Public Defender of the Union has filed a petition with the courts of Sao Paulo for the Government to present the data. In addition, several deputies have warned that they do not rule out actions before the Federal Supreme Court.

The change consists specifically in accounting for the deceased and contagions detected in the last 24 hours, not including the accumulated from previous cases. Bolsonaro explains in a note released on social networks by the Ministry of Health that the format used since the beginning of the epidemic does not offer a representation of the “moment of the country”.

“The case curve shows situations such as the most critical scenarios, table reversals and the need for preparation,” the statement explains. “By accumulating data, in addition to not indicating that the majority is not already affected by the disease, it does not portray the moment of the country,” the document explains.

Brazil is the third country in the world by number of deaths with 35,930 accumulated deaths, while there are 672,846 confirmed cases of contagion.