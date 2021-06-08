Brazil, the party of chaos

06/08/2021 at 6:58 AM CEST

And in the midst of the chaos, the Seleçao visit Asunción (at 02:30 CEST), in a suggestive duel with Paraguay where it can match the historic pre-1970 World Cup record of six straight wins in the South American Qualifiers.

The attention, however, is not within the four lines, where Tite will present an 11 very similar to the one that defeated Ecuador (2-0) in an insipid match. The novelty could be in the return of the former Girona, Douglas luiz to the detriment of Fred (United), in the double pivot next to the captain Casemiro. The blaugrana Emerson Royal will keep waiting for an option, since Danilo (Juvenuts) is right now the undisputed starter on the right side.

La Canarinha is in dust. It is expected that when the match ends, the players, with the support of the coach, Tite, and the coaching staff, will issue a statement in which they will expose their anger at having to play the Copa América, improvised., in a Brazil with 473,000 deaths from Covid-19. A full-blown ‘pandegenocide’, sponsored by the far-right president Jair bolsonaro. The possibility of a boycott exists, but it has lost steam after the unsuccessful attempt at a joint performance with the ten participating teams.

BOLSONARO AGAINST TITE

Another point of attention is whether or not Tite is going to resign. The coach is at the center of the target of the digital militias of the extreme right, who consider that he has instigated the internal rebellion. One more fake news of Bolsonarismo. The son of the president, the senator Flavio bolsonaro, added fuel to the fire and described the gaucho technician as “hypocrite & rdquor; and accused him of moving for political interests and being “a ball & rdquor; of the former president Lula, candidate for president in 2022.

Tite would be considering leaving the Seleçao due to disagreements with the CBF

| Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Tite’s situation was unsustainable until the president of the CBF, Rogerio Caboclo, was suspended from office for 30 days on Sunday by the entity’s Ethics Commission. The reason is the very serious accusations of sexual and moral harassment of an executive of the Confederaçao. The recordings of the case, broadcast by Rede Globo, are nauseating.

Caboclo, who will hardly continue in office, had promised Jair Bolsonaro that he would dismiss Tite after the match in Paraguay and to appoint as the new coach Renato Portaluppi (By the way, ideologically a follower of Bolsonaro). In this way, it was ensured that the new technician called the first swords.

Without Caboclo, Tite has gained oxygen. The leaders of the Confederaçao plan to ratify him in office and empower him, shielding him from attacks and reinforcing his autonomy. The debate over the continuity of Tite has entered the political agenda. The technician, unwittingly, is already a symbol of the left and of the opposition to the extreme right-wing Executive. One more time, Bolsonaro he has gotten away with dirtying everything, questioning the pre-established order, institutions and hierarchies.

This is Bolsonaro’s Copa América, a laundry tournament, to internationally whitewash the image of a genocidal government that ignored its own citizenship during the pandemic. A perfect smoke screen.

No one doubts that the one in charge here is the Brazilian president, who tried, unsuccessfully and with the approval of Conmebol, to have a telematic meeting with the 10 captains who will participate in the tournament to assure them that the national teams would enjoy all the sanitary conditions, but they flatly refused to hold such a meeting. Saving the distances, since the sad World Cup in Argentina in 1978, a political-sports situation like this was not seen on the continent.