Brazil team called off Felipe, out due to injury | New summoned Léo Ortiz | America’s Cup | America’s Cup 2021

The Brazilian team has its first setback in the Copa América and confirmed the total loss of one of its players for the remainder of the competition. Heading into the quarterfinals, the ‘canarinha’ called off central defender Felipe Monteiro, from Atlético de Madrid, who failed to recover from a right knee injury.

Thus, coach Tite had to make a last-minute call and call Léo Ortiz, an unknown Bragantino player, as a replacement for the defender, and who will join a concentration with the senior team for the first time.

Felipe suffered a sprain to his right knee on June 16, the day before Brazil beat Peru (4-0), on the second day of group B of the Copa América in 2021. The player underwent tests at the The following day, when he was detected “a partial injury to the external collateral ligament” in his right knee, according to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

In recent days, he did physiotherapy work, but last Thursday a new resonance found that the Atlético de Madrid center-back would not have conditions to recover in time to play in this Copa América, which ends on July 10.

His replacement, Léo Ortiz, is 25 years old and made his debut at Internacional de Porto Alegre. He also went through Sport Recife before joining the ranks of Bragantino, with whom he has already completed a hundred games. The defender will join the delegation of the Brazilian team, already classified for the quarterfinals, next Tuesday, at the end of the first phase of the Copa América.