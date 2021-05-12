Brazil suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 in pregnant women

By Ricardo Brito and Pedro Fonseca

BRASILIA / RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s federal government suspended nationwide vaccinating pregnant women with the AstraZeneca injection for COVID-19 on Tuesday after a future mother in Rio de Janeiro died of a stroke. possibly related to inoculation.

Franciele Francinato, coordinator of the health ministry’s vaccination program, told reporters that the suspension was enacted as a precautionary measure after health regulator Anvisa issued a warning about the use of the vaccine in pregnant women that same day.

Authorities are investigating the incident. The suspension applies only to AstraZeneca injection and not to vaccines developed by Sinovac and Pfizer Inc, which are also used in the country.

The pregnant woman died after receiving the AstraZeneca injection, according to Rio de Janeiro State Health Secretary Alexandre Chieppe.

Anvisa said the 35-year-old woman, who was 23 weeks pregnant, died of a hemorrhagic stroke on Monday after being admitted to a hospital five days earlier.

“The serious adverse event from a hemorrhagic stroke was evaluated as possibly related to the use of the vaccine administered to the pregnant woman,” Anvisa said in a statement.

AstraZeneca said in a statement that pregnant and breastfeeding women were excluded from clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine. Animal studies produced no direct or indirect evidence of harm with respect to pregnancy or fetal development, the statement added.

Anvisa said it had not been reported of any other adverse events in pregnant women who received the vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is produced and distributed in Brazil through a partnership with the Fiocruz public health institute.

The president of Fiocruz, Nisia Trindade, told reporters that the suspension was necessary.

The national decision to suspend the use of the vaccine in pregnant women followed similar decisions made by the states of Rio and Sao Paulo earlier in the day, citing Anvisa’s recommendation.

Brazil records the second deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in the world. The Health Ministry reported Tuesday that the official death toll had risen to more than 425,000.

(Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)