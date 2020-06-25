The Central Bank said that the implementation of the service without prior analysis by the monetary authority could harm the Brazilian payment system.

It seems that the new payment system through WhatsApp did not last very long in Brazil since the Central Bank of the South American country decided to suspend the mobile payment service of the application messaging to “preserve an adequate competitive environment”.

According to a statement published by The New York Times, the Central Bank said that the implementation of the service without prior analysis by the monetary authority it could harm the Brazilian payment system in the areas of competition, efficiency and data privacy.

Last week WhatsApp announced the availability of sending and receiving payments from the application, a function that allowed people to transfer money between friends or make payments to businesses.

Shipping and receiving money was limited to $ 193 dollars per transaction and you could do up to 20 transactions per day and $ 965 dollars a month.

Users paid no commission while businesses would pay a 3.99% fee per transaction.

The suspension of service by the Central Bank of Brazil seems to have taken WhatsApp by surprise and its parent company, Facebook.

WhatsApp, through a spokesperson, said that one week after launching the function, the response from users in Brazil was very positive and, on the subject of the Central Bank, added: that the “objective is to provide digital payments to all users in Brazil using an open model, and we will continue to work with local partners and the Central Bank to make that possible“

