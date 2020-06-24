For just over two years, there has been talk of developing a payment system through WhatsApp.

This move would allow the instant messaging app to become even more essential in the lives of its users, at the same time that it would allow it to boost its business around its WhatsApp Business version.

Payments arrive in Brazil

During the past week, this function became a reality for the Brazilian market, after this payment system will land in this country to launch in Latin America, after being tested for a few months in India.

The platform to make transactions through the renowned app is Facebook Pay, which will require a six-digit PIN or fingerprint entry to prevent unauthorized transactions.

It is important to mention that these transactions or transfers do not generate commission charges for users, although companies will have to pay a « processing fee ».

Lastly, it is important to mention that, at least in Brazil, payments and transfers through WhatsApp are compatible with debit and credit cards from Banco do Brasil, Nubank and Sicredi on the Visa and Mastercard networks.

Payment does not pass

Even though this new function came with hype and cymbal, the truth is that now this system has been suspended in the aforementioned Latin American country, after the Central Bank of Brazil will indicate it is necessary to analyze the arrival of this new service in order to “preserve a An adequate competitive environment that guarantees the operation of a payment system that is interchangeable, fast, secure, transparent, open and cheap ”.

The measure was taken through a request made to Mastercard and Visa, in which it is notified that WhatsApp mobile payments and all other money transfers that can be made through the renowned messaging application have stopped.

This is an unusual move, according to statements by a Brazilian fintech and banking regulation expert to Bloomberg.

What it means for Mexico

For the payment service it is a barrier to achieve that one of the most important milestones for your business takes off, facing the need to expand expand business opportunities through the application.

The interesting thing is to understand that this suspension could make the expansion of the new service in the rest of Latin America more complex, if we consider that the suspension of WhatsApp payments by the Brazilian Central Bank are based on evaluations to understand the possible risks that this new payment system could have. In other words, the regulator will analyze whether the new WhatsApp function complies with the necessary rules to operate in the country without putting users’ interests at risk.

The movement could be replicated in other markets throughout the region, such as Mexico, which for the messaging application plans represents a territory with great opportunities and of great importance.

