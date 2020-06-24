Bad news for the deployment of WhatsApp mobile payments in one of the largest markets in terms of users for the Facebook messaging service. The Central Bank of Brazil has suspended mobile payments recently released in the country with a view to analyzing the situation in order to “preserve an adequate competitive environment that guarantees the operation of a payment system that is interchangeable, fast, secure, transparent, open and cheap. “

It has been through a request to Mastercard and Visa that the WhatsApp mobile payments activity and all money transfers through the messaging service have ceased in the Central Bank of Brazil. This is an unusual move, according to statements by a Brazilian fintech and banking regulation expert to Bloomberg.

WhatsApp mobile payments suspended

It is an important setback for the WhatsApp mobile payment service that has not taken off after almost a month of testing in Brazil and several in other markets such as India or Mexico. And is that the payment service of the platform is one of the most important milestones for the long-term development of the Facebook messaging service in order to expand business opportunities through the application.

Thus, the idea behind the suspension of mobile WhatsApp payments by the Brazilian Central Bank is based on the evaluation of possible risks within the country’s payment system, in the face of which the regulator analyze whether the Facebook tool meets the necessary standards to be used in the country and does not put users at risk.

Now we have to wait to see what is the movement of Facebook before the suspension, and above all, in what situation is some of its most relevant partners, such as Visa and Mastercard, for the development and implementation of mobile payments in the largest market in South America.

The suspension may also have consequences for the development and implementation of this WhatsApp mobile payments function in other countries, while the company has been quite cautious in its implementation, which is being particularly slow in its arrival in larger economies and with great penetration of mobile payments between users.