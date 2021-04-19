Brazil suspends import tariffs on soybeans, corn until the end of the year: Ministry of Agriculture

SAO PAULO, Apr 19 (Reuters) – Brazil suspended import tariffs on soybeans, corn, flour and soybean oil until the end of the year, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The decision represents the latest move to suspend import tariffs amid rising global commodity prices that are fueling inflation locally, the ministry said.

According to a statement, the measure comes into effect seven days after the publication of a resolution of the Executive Management Committee of the Foreign Chamber of Commerce (Camex), valid until December 31, 2021.

In October of last year, Camex had already authorized the suspension of the import tax on corn until March 31, 2021 and soy until January 15, 2021.

