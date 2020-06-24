Payments on WhatsApp that arrived in Brazil on June 15 were suspended (Photo: YouTube / WhatsApp / Screenshot)

The Central Bank of Brazil informed that it would suspend the project to implement mobile payments for WhatsApp. This decision was made just over a week after The launch of this digital alternative in the country will be announced.

Brazil, which has the second largest number of WhatsApp users worldwide after India, was the pilot country chosen for the platform’s new integrated payments feature, launched on June 15.

In a statement, the central bank of Brazil said it was making the decision with the aim of « preserving an adequate competitive environment » in the mobile payments space and guaranteeing « the operation of a payment system that is interchangeable, fast, secure, transparent, open and cheap ”.

In its statement, the Brazilian central bank suggested that it had not had the opportunity to analyze the payment service of WhatsApp before launch.

In turn, this entity asked the financial companies that partnered with WhatsApp to disembark their payment system, to stop allowing transactions through the app. and warned that if they do not comply with these directives, they could face fines.

The service allows users to exchange money as well as make payments. It works as a virtual wallet integrated into the platform. At launch it was explained that users were not charged any fees for receiving or sending money, while companies pay a flat 3.99% commission fee per transaction.

Payments on WhatsApp are enabled by Facebook Pay so that, in the future, people and companies can use the same card information in the entire family of Facebook applications, as explained at the time of launch. But for the moment, this initiative is on hiatus in Brazil.

A WhatsApp spokesperson told the TechCrunch site that the goal of the service is to use an « open model » and that it continues to collaborate with « local partners and the Central Bank to make this possible. »

« In addition, we support the Central Bank’s PIX project on digital payments and, together with our partners, we are committed to working with the Central Bank to integrate our systems when PIX is available, » added the spokesperson.

A small toy figure stands above the representations of the virtual currency in front of the Libra logo in this illustration on June 21, 2019. . / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

PIX is an instant payment service of the Central Bank, in which almost a thousand industry players participate and which is planned to launch in November of this year.. The system would allow to process payments 24 hours a day, 365 days a year through apps, internet and ATMs.

Other tests of the WhatsApp payment system

Facebook started testing WhatsApp Pay in India two years ago and has not yet received an approval to expand the payment service across the country. In addition, the company was also testing Pay in Mexico.

WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, is the most popular mobile messaging application in the world, with more than 1.5 billion monthly users.

The Libra project

It’s been a year since Facebook presented Libra, its cryptocurrency project which had initial support from more than 100 companies, the main players in the market. Over time he lost much of that support and was under scrutiny by various regulatory bodies. In fact, the European Commission launched an investigation to evaluate possible anti-competitive behavior.

In April of this year, Facebook announced that Libra would become a payment network system (based on blockchain) and linked to the local currencies where it operates. And last month it was announced that Calibra, the virtual wallet associated with Libra, would be renamed Novi. It remains to be seen if this initiative continues, which, in 12 months, went through multiple transformations.

