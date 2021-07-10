Brazil surrenders to the alien Leo Messi before the Copa América final against Argentina

07/10/2021

On at 00:29 CEST

Sport.es

Brazil and Argentina decide this Sunday (03.00 hours) an exciting final of the Copa América. The rivalry between both countries and both teams for the supremacy of South American football is historical. But The figure of Leo Messi is so great that it is above any rivalry, no matter how fired up it is.

The captain of the albiceleste provokes admiration wherever he goes. And Brazil has been no exception, no matter how long the Seleçao will play the title with Argentina in a few hours.

Leo Messi causes admiration even between the maximum rivals

| .

The team led by Lionel Scaloni has been preparing the grand final of the Copa América at the Fluminense facilities. This Friday they completed the last training session prior to the Maracaná clash and the popular Rio club has not wasted the opportunity to wink at the one who is the best footballer of all time.

Flu has posted on his official instagram account some images of the last preparatory session of the albiceleste, titled the video with an explicit: “The alien is at home, in the Carlos Castilho training center”.

O 👽 tá at home not CT Carlos Castilho … pic.twitter.com/rdmdCD5JwE – Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) July 9, 2021

During Argentina’s presence at the Fluminense training center, practically all of the ‘tricolor’ squad took the opportunity to take a picture with Messi. Including its top star, Nené, which has had to clarify that in the final this Sunday goes with Brazil, given the criticism received by social networks.

We do not know how many years of football Leo Messi has left, but what we do know is that his football will last forever in the memory of present and future fans.