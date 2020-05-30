Brazil, with 1,124 new deaths in the last 24 hours, overtook Spain on Friday and became the fifth country with the most deaths from coronaviruses, totaling 27,878 deaths, the Ministry of Health reported.

The South American country, where the pandemic is booming, also recorded a daily record of 26,928 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of infected to 465,166.

Calculated per million inhabitants, the figure for Brazil does not seem so shocking: the rate is 131.2 deaths per million inhabitants, compared to more than 300 in the United States and 580 in Spain.

But the epidemic is far from reaching its peak, on a date that the Ministry of Health says that “there is no way to foresee”, and, according to certain estimates, the cases of contagion could be up to fifteen times higher, since in Brazil they practice massive tests.

The American continent has more than 2.6 million cases, while Europe has exceeded 2.05 million, mainly dragged by Russia, the third country with the most contaminated people.

Northeast Brazil, which is already suffering from cyclical droughts and high levels of poverty, is now hit hard by the pandemic of the new coronavirus and the economic slowdown of the measures taken to combat it. The states of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Amazonas continue to be the most affected by the pandemic.

The Northeast is the second of the five regions with the highest number of deaths and infections, behind the wealthy Southeast, where the epidemic entered the country. And Brazil is currently the second country in number of infections in the world, behind the United States.

The World Health Organization (WHO) raised this May 29 to 356 thousand 254 the number of deaths in the world due to covid-19, which represents 4 thousand 183 additional deaths from this new disease in one day.

The confirmed cases are almost 5.67 million, that is to say 104 thousand more than those reported the day before, with which the curve of infected people rises again.

This note was originally published in Millennium