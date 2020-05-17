Brasilia, Brazil.

Brazil registered 14,919 new cases of COVID-19 This Saturday, bringing the total number of infected to 233,142 and the country rose to fourth place on the list of those most affected by the disease in the world, above now Spain and Italy, reported the Ministry of Health.

Brazil, epicenter of the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Latin America and that this week had already outnumbered infections France and Germany now also have more cases than Spain (230,698) and Italy (224,760).

The Latin American giant is only surpassed in number of infections by the United States (1,450,269), Russia (272,043) and the United Kingdom (241,455), but its marked upward curve predicts that in a few days it will reach second place on the list.

According to the bulletin released by the Ministry of Health, Brazil registered 816 new deaths on Saturday COVID-19Thus, the number of victims remained above 800 daily for the third consecutive day and reached a total of 15,633 in just two months, since the first death from the pandemic on March 16.

After recording a record 881 deaths on Tuesday, when some that occurred over the weekend and were not counted were included, the number fell to 749 on Wednesday, but has since remained above the 800 bar: Thursday They were 844, Friday 824 and this Saturday 816.

In the list of countries with the most deaths from the disease, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Brazil remains in sixth position behind the United States (87,841), the United Kingdom (34,456), Italy (31,610 ), Spain (27,563) and France (27,532).

The Ministry also reported that the number of patients who have recovered reached 89,672 (38.5% of the total), that another 127,837 (54.8%) are still hospitalized or under medical observation and that they are still waiting for the results of the exams to determine if another 2,304 suspicious deaths occurred from COVID-19.

Forecasts indicate that infections and deaths will continue to grow exponentially in this country of 210 million inhabitants and that the peak of the disease will only occur in the coming weeks.

BOLSONARO INSISTS TO CRITICIZE DISTANCE

Despite the worsening of the situation, the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, criticized again on Saturday the social distancing measures adopted by regional governments to combat the COVID-19, which caused the resignation of its second minister of Health in less than a month.

“Unemployment, hunger and misery will be the future of those who support the tyranny of social isolation,” the far-right leader, one of the most skeptical rulers about the severity of the pandemic, said in a message on Twitter. the COVID-19 like a “flu”.

The Army reserve colonel maintains a hard and tense pulse with the governors of most Brazilian states, who have imposed measures of social distancing, such as quarantines, closing of schools and shops, and restrictions on transport and mobility, to stop the growing expansion of the pandemic in the largest Latin American country.

For Bolsonaro, more concerned with the paralysis of the country, the already predicted historical recession and the millions of jobs destroyed by the health crisis, the COVID-19 “it will infect 70% of the population sooner or later” and “it will kill many people” regardless of the distancing measures adopted.

This position prompted on Friday the resignation of Health Minister Nelson Teich, the second head of the portfolio to fall in less than a month.

His predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, a staunch defender of social distancing measures, was also dismissed in April for his differences with Bolsonaro Regarding the necessary measures to slow the progress of the COVID-19.

In Teich’s place, General Eduardo Pazuello, a military man with no experience in the area and who had been deputy minister since last month, took over as acting Minister of Health.

THE MOST AFFECTED STATES

According to the last bulletin of the Ministry of Health, Sao Paulo, the most populous state in the country, with 46 million inhabitants, continues as the most affected by the disease with 61,183 cases (with which it exceeded the number of people infected by China) and 4,688 deaths.

The state of Ceará, in the impoverished Brazilian northeast, continued as the second most affected, with 23,795 cases and 1,614 deaths.

Rio de Janeiro, in third place, added up to this Saturday 21,601 cases and 2,614 deaths.

The state of Amazonas, despite being located in a region (the Amazon) of low population density, is the fourth most punished, with 19,677 cases and 1,375 victims.

.