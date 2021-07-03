Brazil summons 26 swimmers for Tokyo 2020

07/03/2021 at 5:06 AM CEST

Brazil summoned 26 swimmers this Friday (16 men and 10 women) to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the largest swimming team sent by the South American giant to an Olympic contest. The final squad was announced by the Brazilian Water Sports Confederation (CBDA) after all qualification possibilities for Tokyo had ended and includes 10 swimmers with Olympic experience and 16 beginners. Among the 10 with Olympic experience are five finalists in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games: Etiene Medeiros (50 meters free and 4×100 meters free), Bruno Fratus (50 meters free), Gabriel Santos (100 meters free and 4×100 meters free), Guilherme Guido (100 meters backstroke) and Marcelo Chierighini (4×100 meters free). It is the largest swimming team sent to an Olympic event abroad, above those sent to Beijing 2008 (24), Athens 2004 (23) and London 2012 (19).

The Brazilian swimming team that played the Rio de Janeiro Games reached the record of 30 members thanks to the advantages offered to the host to increase its delegation. The list of classified swimmers raised to 307 the number of Brazilians with a guaranteed place in the Olympic Games from Tokyo, with which Brazil will have a record number of participants in Olympic events outside the country. The number of qualifiers exceeds the best expectations of the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB), which had as a goal to have between 250 and 300 representatives in Tokyo 2020. Brazil had 277 participants in Beijing 2008, 259 in London 2012 and 465 in Rio 2016, which It was also only possible due to the high number of places that the regulations reserve for the host country.

Although it did not set a medal goal for Tokyo, the Brazilian Water Sports Confederation said the goal is to get back on the podium and surpass the record of eight finals that Brazil played in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil did not obtain no medal in swimming in Rio 2016 (with the exception of the bronze that Poliana Okimoto hung in the water marathon, a discipline other than swimming pools), after having won a silver (Thiago Pereira in 400 meter styles) and a bronze (César Cielo in 50 free meters) in London 2012. The best performance of Brazilian swimming in the Olympic Games was in Beijing 2008, when César Cielo won gold in the 50-meter freestyle and bronze in the 100-meter freestyle. Despite not having reached the podium, Brazilian swimming played 8 finals in Rio, 10 semifinals and finished with four South American records and one Brazilian.

The highest medal hopes of the swim team summoned for Tokyo are Bruno Fratus, gold medal in the Pan American Games in Lima 2019 and silver in the 2019 World Cup in the 50 meters freestyle, as well as the men’s quartet that will compete 4×100 meters free. “We managed to assemble an experienced and at the same time young team, which gives us excellent prospects not only for 2021 but also for 2024. I am sure that Brazil will be well represented in Tokyo,” said the president of the CBDA, Luiz Fernando Coelho, in the team presentation ceremony.

The Confederation’s forecast is for the team to gather in Tokyo on July 18, six days before the start of pool competitions at the Olympics.