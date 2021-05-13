Brazil stock market rises helped by recovery on Wall Street and results

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s main stock index rose on Thursday after the New York Stock Exchange rally, in a session in which investors were watching a set of quarterly results, including figures from Natura & Co.

Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura & Co, which owns the Avon brand and The Body Shop, reported that its first-quarter loss fell to 156.6 million reais from a loss of 820.8 million a year ago.

The Bovespa rose 0.94% to 120,836.80 points, reaching 121,426.34 points at the best moment of the session, according to preliminary data. Even so, the index is heading to end the week with a loss.

The day before, the Bovespa closed down 2.65%, the biggest daily drop since March 8, amid concerns about inflation in the United States and the next steps by the Federal Reserve.

In the foreign exchange market, the real fell 0.16% to 5.3136 units per dollar.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)