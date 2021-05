(Reuters) – Brazil’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, dragged by shares in Vale and Petrobras, after closing higher in the last four sessions.

The Bovespa closed with a fall of 0.4%, to 122,491 points, according to preliminary data, after accumulating an increase of 2.73% in the last four days.

In the foreign exchange market, the real lost 1.17% to 5.3167 units per dollar.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)