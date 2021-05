SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s main stock index fell more than 1% on Tuesday, below 118,000 points, affected by Wall Street and the performance of banks, including Itaú Unibanco.

The Bovespa fell 1.16% to 117,823.12 points, according to preliminary data.

In the stock market, the real lost 0.26% to 5.4322 units per dollar.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)