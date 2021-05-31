Brazil Stock Exchange Closes at Record Highs; real goes up in the month

EFE Latam Videos

Argentina receives a record for vaccinations and ends the Copa América chapter

Buenos Aires, May 31 (EFE) .- Argentina, which faces a record of infections in its second wave of coronavirus that has forced it to give up hosting the Copa América football match, received this Monday a plane with more than 2 million of Astrazeneca doses against covid-19, the largest batch ever. After weeks of continuous comings and goings about whether the country was going to host the championship totally or partially -after being Colombia, the other venue-, or if it had to resign due to the outbreak of cases it registers, the South American Football Confederation ( Conmebol) decided to suspend the organization in Argentina and has already announced that the final headquarters will be Brazil. The Government explained that the decision was agreed with the authorities of the highest continental football organization. “Faced with the internal risk, am I going to add an external risk? It is true that there were not too many people, but with one being infected, the infection spreads at an enormous speed,” said President Alberto Fernández, who affirmed that although it was expected If the players arrive vaccinated, the Sinovac vaccine used by Conmebol is not authorized in Argentina. Although the Government had presented strict protocols to host the full tournament -after Colombia was left out due to the social conflict it is experiencing-, the epidemiological situation has led to the Argentine option being finally canceled as well. “The venues that Conmebol had chosen to play the cup (Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Mendoza, Mar del Plata, Santa Fe) are all on epidemiological alert. Furthermore, in many of those places, local governments do not respect much the situation of alert, “lamented Fernández in statements to Radio La 990. THE CONFINEMENT ENDS This Monday ended the nine-day confinement in force in much of the country since last May 21, with which the Government sought to stop the escalation of cases that was coming. producing despite the restrictions that were in force until then. “Nine days of strict confinement have ended, now we are making a more accessible phase of confinement,” said the president, who considered that now “little by little the cases should go down”, although he warned that it is necessary “to continue supporting the minor to the maximum. possible circulation “. So far in the pandemic, in Argentina 77,456 people have died from covid-19 and 357,085 are currently transiting the disease, which last Thursday left a daily record of infections, when 41,080 positives were reported, while the highest number of deaths in a single day was May 18, with 745 deaths. Added to this context is the worsening of the situation in various areas of the interior of the country, such as Córdoba and Santa Fe, which this Sunday recorded 3,441 and 2,540 cases, respectively, only surpassed by the province of Buenos Aires, with 6,446. In the country as a whole, intensive care beds are at 77.5% of their capacity. MORE THAN TWO MILLION VACCINES ARRIVE Meanwhile, the vaccination plan continues, accused of being slow and ineffective by some of the faces of Juntos Por el Cambio, an opposition coalition to which former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) belongs, who also He had been critical of the celebration of the Copa América in Argentina. “Conmebol unilaterally suspended the holding of the Copa América in Argentina. Bad news for the Government, which wanted to spread the spotlight and cover the terrible management of the pandemic with a ball,” former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich wrote on Twitter . So far, 9,476,406 people, 20.68% of the population, have been inoculated with the first dose, and 2,780,891, 6.07%, with the second. This Monday, 2,148,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived, whose active component was produced in Argentina. “It is the largest shipment since the delivery of vaccines began. We have other deliveries ahead of us, and we hope that shipments will continue to be this important, ”said the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers, Santiago Cafiero. With this arrival, the country has already received 17,631,945 vaccines: 8,115,745 from Russia’s Sputnik V; 4 million from China’s Sinopharm; 580,000 from Covishield -made in India with Astrazeneca and Oxford technology-; 1,944,000 from Astrazeneca through the UN Covax mechanism and 2,992,200 from the same British laboratory but corresponding to the contract that Argentina signed to produce vaccines together with Mexico. Fernández announced that local production of the Russian vaccine is expected to begin in June: “if things go as planned, we would have to have more than two million doses of Sputnik produced in Argentina,” he confided. (c) EFE Agency