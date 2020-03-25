SAO PAULO, Mar 25 (.) – The Sao Paulo Stock Exchange closed Wednesday with a strong advance amid a renewed appetite for risk as investors await the impending approval of a $ 2 trillion aid package by the United States Congress, while the real rose again.

* The Bovespa index shot up 7.95% to 75,274.87 points, according to the preliminary closing, to add its second consecutive closing on positive ground.

* In the foreign exchange market, the real appreciated 0.96% at 5.0334 units per dollar.

(Report by Paula Arend Laier. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)